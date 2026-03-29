Kwankwaso Dumps NNPP, Set to Join ADC Monday

•Meets with Atiku amid growing alliance talks

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is as the former Kano State governor yesterday met with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja, in what observers see as part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Habibu Mohammed, said the former governor of Kano State would officially register with ADC in Kano on Monday.

The statement said: “In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, March 30, 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12pm.”

“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter”

The statement also urged supporters to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels.

“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people.”

“We emphasise that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected. The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to building a better and more inclusive Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Atiku met with Kwankwaso in Abuja yesterday as part of ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Both men were contenders in the last presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu. Atiku, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), finished second, while Kwankwaso, candidate of the NNPP, secured significant support in Kano.

Confirming the meeting, Atiku said it was a courtesy visit during which they discussed national issues.

“This evening, I received the former Governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on a courtesy visit. We had a robust discussion on the state of the nation,” he wrote on his social media handles.

Kwankwaso’s meeting with Atiku is coming a week after the former Kano State governor hosted key opposition figures at his residence in Kano as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Among those in attendance were former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The gathering, held at Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence, attracted supporters and well-wishers, creating a festive atmosphere in the Kano metropolis.

The visit, which coincided with the annual Kwankwasiyya Sallah festivities, saw the political figures exchange greetings with the host and Muslim faithful celebrating the occasion.