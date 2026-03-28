World Water Day Highlights Inequality Challenge

Omolabake Fasogbon

The 2026 World Water Day has drawn attention to Nigeria’s persistent struggle with unequal access to clean water, a challenge said to have affected health, productivity and social inclusion.

Reports indicate that millions of Nigerians still lack reliable access to safe drinking water.

Responding to this gap, Rite Foods launched a campaign to support essential workers across Lagos, reinforcing the theme, “Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.”

The firm seized the occasion to distribute bottled water to more than 3,000 workers across 12 high-traffic locations, providing hydration to people carrying out daily tasks under intense heat.

Beneficiaries included sanitation workers, traffic officials, street vendors and transport operators, as well as public service personnel such as officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigeria Police Force, traffic wardens and other government workers.

“These are the people who keep Lagos moving every day and the initiative served as a simple but meaningful way to support and appreciate them,” said Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Manager at Rite Foods, Dennis Aideloje.

He added that the theme of the day speaks to inclusion and shared humanity, noting that the company plans to extend the initiative beyond Lagos.

“We understand that something as simple as access to clean, refreshing water can make a real difference.

Through Bigi Water, we’re not just providing hydration, we’re connecting with people in diverse ways, restoring energy, bridging gaps and reminding people that they are seen and valued.

“Building on last year’s success, this year’s campaign reached over 3,000 essential workers across about 12 key locations in Lagos. The focus was on busy, high-traffic areas where people are most exposed to the heat, ensuring the support got to those who needed it most.

“Beyond the numbers, the real impact was visible in the reactions of those reached. The relief, the smiles and the appreciation, each bottle handed out became more than just water; it was a small reminder that someone cares,” Aideloje said.