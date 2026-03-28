WAEC Releases 2026 First Series Computer-based WASSCE Results

.Records 32.72% in English, Mathematics

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council, yesterday , released the results of the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates, first series, with 32.72 per cent of candidates obtaining credit and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The acting Head, Public Affairs of the council, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement disclosed that 3,429 candidates out of the 10,480 who sat for the examination achieved the benchmark requirement for admission into higher institutions.

This figure, she noted, represents an improvement compared to 30.95 per cent and 26.96 per cent recorded in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

According to the statement, “a total of 10,523 candidates registered for the examination, representing an 11.49 per cent increase from the 9,438 candidates who registered in 2025. Out of this number, 10,480 candidates eventually sat for the examination across 166 centres nationwide.”

Adesina further revealed that 8,418 candidates, representing 80.32 per cent, have had their results fully processed and released, while 2,062 candidates, accounting for 19.68 per cent, have a few subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to them.

The acting Head assured that efforts are ongoing to complete the processing and release the outstanding results.

Breakdown of performance statistics showed that 4,598 candidates, representing 43.87 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics. Of those who met the key requirement of five credits including English and Mathematics, 1,847 (53.86 per cent) were males, while 1,582 (46.14 per cent) were females.

Adesina also noted that 75 candidates, representing 0.72 per cent of the total number who sat for the examination, had their results withheld in connection with reported cases of examination malpractice.

She stated that investigations were ongoing and that decisions of the appropriate committee would be communicated directly to affected candidates.

She noted that the examination was conducted between January 28 and February 14, 2026, while marking of scripts took place at three venues in Lagos, Enugu, and Kaduna, with 608 examiners participating in the exercise.

The council added that, “43 candidates with special needs registered for the examination, including 11 visually impaired candidates, four with impaired hearing, and four albinos. Adequate provisions were made for them during the conduct of the examination,” Adesina stated.

The council advised candidates to check their results online and access digital copies of their certificates through its digital certificate platform, while hard copies can be requested through the council’s certificate request portal.

The council congratulated successful candidates and commended governments, security agencies, ministries of education, and examination officials for their roles in ensuring the successful conduct of the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to quality service delivery.