Simon, Adams Score as Super Eagles Beat Iran

Goals by Moses Simon, on his 96th senior cap for Nigeria, and Jerome Akor Adams saw Nigeria edge Iran 2-1 in an international friendly played in Antalya, Turkey yesterday.

At the Corendon Airlines Park in the Turkish city, the Super Eagles combined early attacking verve with late defensive discipline – hallmarks of an Eric Chelle side still taking shape, but already showing identity. The three-time AFCON champions wasted no time stamping their authority on the game.

Bright and purposeful from kickoff, Samuel Chukwueze unlocked the Iranian backline with a precise through ball that sent Moses Simon racing clear. The Paris FC winger made no mistake, guiding his finish calmly into the bottom corner to hand Nigeria the lead after only six minutes. Chelle’s side then dominated large swathes of the first half, creating chances but unable to extend the advantage before the break.

At half time, the Franco-Malian rang the changes, introducing debutant Emmanuel Fernandez in place of Semi Ajayi. The second half began much like the first with Nigeria on the front foot. Just six minutes after the restart, Ademola Lookman turned provider, slipping a clever pass into the path of Akor Adams, who finished with composure to double the advantage. More fresh legs followed as Chibuike Nwaiwu, a late call-up following the withdrawal of Calvin Bassey, marked his debut after replacing Igoh Ogbu.

Iran responded midway through the half, pulling one back through Mehdi Taremi to set up a nervy finish, but Nigeria managed the game well thereafter. Chelle turned again to his bench, introducing Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for Chukwueze, Simon, and Adams, maintaining energy levels and control.

In the closing stages, Frank Onyeka made a brief appearance, replacing Lookman as Nigeria saw out the contest with maturity. The victory marks Nigeria’s second-ever win over the Asian side, adding to the narrow triumph recorded at the Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong in 1998 courtesy of Ahmed Garba, while the two teams’ last meeting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil ended scoreless.

Next up for the Super Eagles is another test, as they face the Jordan national team on March 31, in what promises to be another opportunity for Chelle to further shape his squad ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.