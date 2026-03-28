Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle U14 League Heats Up for Week 9

The Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League is gathering momentum as Week 9 promises an action-packed day of matches on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Four thrilling encounters are lined up, showcasing some of the finest young talent in the Ajegunle football community.

The day kicks off at noon with Coal City Football Academy taking on Ajegunle United Sporting Club.

Ajegunle United enters the fixture brimming with confidence after a 2–0 victory over Divinely Blessed FA, powered by a brace from James Solomon. Coal City, who drew 1–1 with Bright Future FA last week, will be eager to halt their opponent’s momentum.

At 1:00 p.m., Young 11 Football Academy faces Bright Future Football Academy. Young 11 will be seeking redemption after a heavy 7–1 defeat to Fortune FA, while Bright Future, fresh from a draw against Coal City, will be determined to secure maximum points.

The third match of the day sees Moree Wins Foundation Football Academy clash with Michael May FA at 2:00 p.m.

Moree Wins will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 2–1 loss to Strong Dove FA, while Michael May FA hopes to end their losing streak after a 6–0 defeat to Pure Talents FA.

The final showdown at 3:00 p.m. pits Divinely Blessed Football Academy against Strong Dove Football Academy.

Strong Dove, buoyed by their 2–1 win over Moree Wins FA, will aim to extend their winning run, while Divinely Blessed seeks to recover from their 2–0 loss to Ajegunle United.

With momentum, pride, and points at stake, Week 9 promises an exciting day of grassroots football, as these young guns continue to make their mark in one of Ajegunle’s most vibrant youth competitions.