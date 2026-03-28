Confusion Over El-Rufai’s ICPC Release after Mother’s Death

*Anti-corruption agency mum

*Tinubu, Atiku condole family

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Confusion has trailed reports of the temporary release of former Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) following the death of his mother,

This was as Bashir El-Rufai, son of the former Governor who announced his father’s release on X, deleted the statement later yesterday.



Also, when contacted on the matter, spokesperson of the ICPC, Mr John Odey, declined to respond to calls nor did he respond to messages sent to him via WhatsApp.

Earlier yesterday, the El-Rufai’s family had announced the death of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the former Governor’s mother.



President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Her death was announced on Facebook yesterday, by her grandson.

Bello El-Rufai had posted on the social media platform earlier: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return. I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma el-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago.



“She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir @elrufai. We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Hours after the announcement, Bashir on his X handle, announced the release of his father, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress from ICPC detention.



He had written in the post that has since been deleted: “Alhamdulillah. My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful & illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is a lame excuse of a pathetic institution.

“Thank you all for all the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufai’s always do.”

The former governor has been in custody of the ICPC following his re-arrest after being initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna had adjourned the alleged fraud case to March 31, 2026, to allow for the hearing of pending applications, including his bail request.

The President, in a condolence message issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the late matriarch of the El-Rufai family as a mother who lived a remarkable life and raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to our nation.



“Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.

“As firm believers in Allah, we are convinced that she has played her part in this world as laid out for her by the Almighty and has gone back to her maker.



“I join family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with you. May Allah grant your dear mother Aljannah Firdaus,” Tinubu stated.

In a condolence message yesterday, Atiku, described the news of her passing as “a shocking development,” while extending his sympathies to the el-Rufai family and their associates.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” he wrote, adding, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the el-Rufai family and friends and pray that Allah (SWT) accepts her soul and grant her Al-Janna Firdaus.”



The former presidential candidate noted that the late matriarch lived a fulfilled life marked by dignity and service to her family and community. He further described her as a woman of deep faith whose legacy would be remembered by those who knew her.

Atiku also pointed out that her passing on a Friday, the Islamic holy day of Jumu’ah, offers some measure of comfort to the bereaved family.