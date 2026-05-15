Herdsmen Attack FUTO Community, Kidnap Many, Injure  Scores  in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Suspected Fulani bandits on Wednesday evening attacked the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) communities comprises Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, and Okolochi, kidnapping many and injuring scores.

Those witnessed the incident told journalists how innocent people plying the Ihiagwa – Eziobodo FUTO road were shot sporadically, kidnapped, and some sustained bullet wounds by the bandits.

Many injured persons told onlookers how they were attacked on their way as the suspected Fulani herdsmen, numbering over 30, surrounded the road, shooting passersby and kidnapping those they could stop while carrying out their nefarious act.

The lucky victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, while others were taken to different hospitals within the vicinity.

Confirming the attack, the Imo State Police Command said it has strengthened security deployment in the areas, assuring citizens that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, has assured Imolites of safety and ordered a manhunt for the miscreants responsible for the attack.