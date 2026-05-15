Group  Accuses Atiku  of Destabilising Opposition, Betraying Northern Interests

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Congress of Northern Democrats (CND) has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of allegedly destabilising opposition politics and undermining northern interests through what it described as his “perpetual presidential ambition.”

The group alleged that the former vice president had consistently placed personal ambition above opposition unity, national renewal, and generational transition.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the group, Musa Adamu, the CND expressed disappointment over reports that Atiku may be preparing for what would be his seventh attempt at the presidency ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the statement, Nigerians are currently battling hunger, insecurity, inflation, unemployment, and worsening economic hardship, conditions which require opposition leaders to unite around a credible rescue agenda rather than engage in what it called endless political calculations.

Adamu said: “At a time when millions of Nigerians are crushed by hunger, insecurity, unemployment, inflation, and deepening economic despair, the opposition ought to be rallying around a coherent national rescue agenda.

“Instead, what Nigerians continue to witness is the recycling of old political ambitions, elite ego battles, and endless power calculations headed by Atiku,u which is disconnected from the suffering of ordinary citizens.

“The North, in particular, must now ask difficult but necessary questions: What exactly has Atiku Abubakar’s endless presidential project achieved for the North or Nigeria? Since 1993, he has remained perpetually in pursuit of power, moving from one platform to another.

“Dominating opposition arrangements, negotiating alliances, and positioning himself as indispensable, yet the opposition today is weaker, more fragmented, and more directionless than ever before, courtesy of his greed and manipulation.

“The CND regrets that Atiku has consistently demonstrated a troubling political pattern that whenever his personal ambition is not guaranteed, the stability and cohesion of opposition platforms become secondary.

“Rather than serving as a bridge-builder capable of uniting aggrieved political blocs against a failing government, he has become a recurring source of division, distrust, and internal instability within the opposition space.

“This is precisely why many Nigerians increasingly believe that the opposition’s inability to present a united front is indirectly a plus to the ruling APC. Whether intentionally or otherwise, the outcome remains that a fractured opposition will betray Nigerians to continue to suffer unprecedented hardship.”

The CND also lamented what it described as the failure of coalition platforms such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to fully emerge as rallying points for Nigerians seeking alternatives to economic hardship and insecurity.

He added, “It is deeply unfortunate that younger Nigerians with fresh ideas, modern political thinking, energy, and grassroots credibility continue to be denied meaningful opportunities because Atiku and his likes are unwilling to step aside. No democracy can grow when leadership circulation is constantly blocked by the same individuals for decades.

“The CND states categorically that Northern Nigeria does not need another cycle of recycled ambition. The region today faces existential crises of terrorism, banditry, collapsing agriculture, poverty, mass youth unemployment, and widespread disillusionment.

“What the North requires are courageous, visionary, and selfless leaders capable of building consensus, mentoring younger generations, and prioritising collective progress over personal political obsession.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians, particularly Northern youths, civil society groups, professionals, and political stakeholders, to reject personality-driven politics and begin the urgent task of rebuilding a principled opposition founded on competence, sacrifice, integrity, ideas, and generational renewal.

“The North and Nigeria deserve leadership focused on solutions, not endless campaigns built around one man’s lifelong pursuit of power.”