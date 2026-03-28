Burundi Presses Nigeria to Resume Crude Oil Supply, Seeks Deeper Economic Partnership

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ambassador of Burundi to Nigeria, Edward Nduwimana, has urged Nigeria to urgently resume the supply of crude oil to his country, warning that the suspension of the long-standing energy arrangement has continued to impact Burundi’s ability to address its energy deficit.

Nduwimana made the appeal during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, where he also called for the immediate convening of the Permanent Mixed Commission for Cooperation between both countries to revive stalled agreements and unlock new economic partnerships.

Nigeria had supplied Burundi with about 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day under a bilateral arrangement that ran between 2008 and 2014 before the agreement was halted amid reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

The envoy said the arrangement had played a crucial role in stabilising Burundi’s energy supply and supporting economic activities, stressing that its suspension created a significant gap in the country’s energy needs.

“Burundi wishes to express its gratitude to the Nigerian people, through their institutions, for the support provided since 2008 through the supply of crude oil,” he said.

“This support helped mitigate the effects of the energy deficit in my country. We understand that the suspension that occurred in 2014 took place in a particular context, driven by the government’s desire to restructure the sector,” he added.

Despite the interruption, the ambassador expressed confidence that Nigeria would consider restoring the cooperation in the spirit of African solidarity and mutually beneficial partnership.

According to him, discussions are already underway to revive the arrangement as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Nduwimana stressed that reconvening the Permanent Mixed Commission for Cooperation in 2026 has become urgent, noting that the last session of the commission was held in Bujumbura in 2021.

He explained that the proposed meeting would provide a platform for both governments to review previous commitments, resolve outstanding issues and chart a new roadmap for cooperation.

“The second session will represent an important step in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Burundi and Nigeria,” he said.

The envoy added that the meeting is expected to drive concrete progress in key sectors including trade, education, tourism, mining and agro-industry.

He said the discussions would also focus on strengthening legal frameworks and sector-specific agreements needed to accelerate joint projects and investment flows.

“Our ambition is to achieve concrete commitments that deliver tangible results for our two countries and their populations,” Nduwimana added.

Beyond diplomatic engagement, the ambassador extended an open invitation to Nigerian businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Burundi, which he described as an emerging investment destination in East Africa.

According to him, Burundi serves as a strategic gateway to the regional market of the East African Community and offers promising prospects in sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, infrastructure and tourism.

“Burundi is a stable country, open for business, and committed to improving its investment climate,” he said.

“We invite economic operators from the West African region in general, and Nigeria in particular, to explore these opportunities and establish lasting and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

The renewed push for cooperation signals Burundi’s determination to revive its energy partnership with Nigeria while expanding economic ties beyond oil into trade, investment and regional market access.