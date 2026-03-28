BucksTrybe Targets Credit Gap with Alternative Financial Data Model

Omolabake Fasogbon

For millions of Nigerians, access to credit remains limited due to reliance on formal banking history in traditional credit scoring systems, leaving out a large population that operates outside structured financial institutions.

Founder of BucksTrybe, Tope Akande is seeking to address this gap by developing a platform that converts everyday financial behaviour into credible financial data.

At the core of the platform is the digitisation of long-standing group savings systems such as Ajo among the Yoruba, Esusu among the Igbo, and Adashe among the Hausa. BucksTrybe records contributions, tracks progress, and introduces approval structures aimed at reducing disputes and fraud.

Akande said the approach creates a reliable financial trail for users who previously had none, while also improving organisation and accountability within savings groups.

“People have always saved in groups. What has been missing is a structured way to prove that consistency and discipline. We are capturing those behaviours and turning them into data that financial institutions can trust.” he said.

Beyond Nigeria, the company is expanding its model to the United Kingdom, where it is developing tools to enhance credit visibility by converting verified financial behaviour into structured signals that can support access to credit.

“Our goal is simple. Credit should reflect real behaviour, not just formal history.If someone has shown consistency over time, the system should have a fair way to recognise that. If you have shown discipline over time, that should open doors, not close them”, he added.

Akande noted that the initiative is aimed at making financial identity and credit profiles more accessible, particularly for individuals often excluded by traditional scoring models.

“I’m building BucksTrybe to solve a system problem: when good people are excluded because the system doesn’t understand their financial reality. We are not replacing the culture. We are strengthening it with structure and visibility”, he said.