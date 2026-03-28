Bauchi’s SAZU Graduates 216 First Class Students In Three Sessions

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Vice Chancellor, Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi, Professor Fatimah Tahir, has announced that the institution graduated 216 first class students within three sessions.

The announcement which was made yesterday ahead of the university’s 8th, 9th, and 10th combined convocation ceremony, scheduled to hold from March 27-28, 2026, at the Main Campus, Gadau.

According to Professor Tahir, a total of 11,813 undergraduate students are set to graduate, comprising 8,387 males (71 per cent) and 3,426 females (29 per cent).

Professor Tahir further explained that 216 (1.83 per cent) graduated with First Class Honours, 3,438 (29.10 per cent) with Second Class Honours Upper, 5,563 (47.09 per cent), with Second Class Honours Lower, 2,353 (19.92 per cent) Third Class Honours, and 243 (2.06 per cent) Pass.

The Vice Chancellor said, at the postgraduate level, 443 students are graduating, including 25 PhDs, 145 Academic Masters, 241 Professional Masters, and 32 Postgraduate Diplomas.

The convocation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor noted will feature a lecture by Emeritus Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo, titled “Education, Security and Sustainable Development: The Role of Universities in Northern Nigeria,” and the Chancellor’s Night.

She said degrees will be conferred on the graduands on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the University Stadium, Main Campus, Gadau.