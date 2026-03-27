ValueJet to Start Lagos-Accra Flight Service

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s start-up carrier ValueJet, has announced that it would kick-off second regional air connectivity with the launch of its Lagos–Accra service, marking another step in its steady expansion across West Africa.

The inaugural flight, scheduled for March, will operate daily from the new terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, positioning the airline to tap into one of the region’s busiest travel corridors.

Managing Director of the airline, Omololu Majekodunmi describes the route as a milestone that extends the airline’s footprint beyond Nigeria while strengthening ties between two of the region’s most dynamic economies.

With growing demand for business and leisure travel between Nigeria and Ghana, the service is expected to stimulate tourism, trade and cross-border collaboration.

To support this expansion, ValueJet has reinforced its fleet with CRJ-1000 aircraft, aimed at improving efficiency on both regional and domestic routes.

The airline is also banking on competitive fares and targeted promotional offerings to attract passengers, as it seeks to carve a niche in a market defined by increasing competition and rising passenger expectations.

Backed by operational support from Ghana Airports Company Limited, the airline is projecting a reliable and streamlined travel experience for passengers.

“As the countdown to the inaugural flight begins, the Lagos–Accra service is shaping up as a strategic bridge, linking people, markets and opportunities across West Africa,” the airline said.