Stadium Turf Expert, Ebi Egbe, Calls for New Era of Transparency in Nigerian Football

Ahead of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Elective Congress slated for September 26, 2026, CEO of Monimichelle Sports, Ebi Ezekiel Egbe, has called for a new era of transparency to define the federation’s next leadership cycle.

Speaking following the NFF’s recent Extraordinary General Assembly in Yenagoa, where the roadmap for the elections in Lafia, Nasarawa State was ratified, Egbe urged stakeholders to ensure the transition reflects the “positive wave of reforms” currently reshaping African football governance.

Egbe, a prominent figure in African sports infrastructure, emphasized that the September polls represent a critical junction for the restoration of public and corporate trust in the Nigerian game.

“Nigeria cannot be exempt from the positive wave of reforms aimed at curbing corruption in African football,” Egbe stated. “As a key stakeholder, we must embrace transparency, accountability, and integrity to strengthen the game and restore public trust.”

The Monimichelle boss noted that with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) intensifying its crackdown on administrative lapses across the continent, the NFF must lead by example. He argued that the upcoming elections must produce a leadership committed not just to winning trophies, but to building a sustainable, “integrity-first” ecosystem that attracts private investment.