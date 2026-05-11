  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

Lagos-Bound Delta Flight Returned to Atlanta after 8 Hours in Mid-air, Leaving Nigerian Passengers Stranded

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze with Agency Report

Delta Air Lines flight DL54 bound to Lagos from its operating hub at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, made air return after eight hours flight, as the crew announced to the passengers that the decision to go back to Atlanta was due to operational issues.

Airlive.com reported that passengers bound for Nigeria spent nearly a full workday in the sky on Saturday, only to end up exactly where they started and on Monday the airline cancelled its Lagos-Atlanta bound flight without adequate communication to the travellers.

Airllive.com indicated that the flight, operated by an Airbus A330-200 (registration N854W) departed Atlanta at 5:42 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Saturday, May 9 and according to flight tracking data, the aircraft climbed to a cruising altitude of 33,000 feet and maintained a standard eastbound track for approximately three and a half hours.

However, as the jet approached the midpoint of its oceanic crossing, the crew made the decision to turn the aircraft around and return to base over operational issues.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines confirmed that the flight was diverted back to Atlanta due to an “operational issue.” While the airline did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the malfunction or logistical hurdle, the decision to return to the hub (rather than diverting to an airport in the Azores or Western Europe) suggests the issue was one better handled by the airline’s primary maintenance base.

Upon returning to Atlanta in the early hours of Sunday morning, the airline officially cancelled the flight. The 21-year-old Airbus A330 involved in the incident remained on the ground in Atlanta for inspection.

Meanwhile, the return of Flight DL54 to Atlanta led to the cancelation of the Lagos-Atlanta flight (DLO55) on Monday (today), as the flight was scheduled to leave Lagos at 11: 45 AM.

The passengers as at press time were not updated on when another flight would be scheduled to fly to Atlanta.

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