2027: As Crisis Rocks Progressive Govs Forum…

The brewing crisis within the Progressive Governors Forum, if not quickly nipped in the bud, may have a telling effect on the ruling All Progressives Congress as it prepares for the 2027 general elections. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

In a surprising move last Thursday, 20 state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, accusing him of financial impropriety and loss of confidence in his leadership.

The PGF, the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of APC appeared to be fractured when news filtered in that Uzodinma had been replaced with the Governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah.

The governors, at an extraordinary meeting held in Abuja reportedly resolved to replace Uzodinma with Mbah. The meeting took place shortly after Vice President Kashim Shettima submitted President Bola Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms.

It was gathered that the governors had raised concerns about Uzodimma’s leadership style, alleged financial impropriety, and his failure to provide satisfactory explanations for the accusations levelled against him.

Some of the governors who were displeased with Uzodinma are: Adamawa – Ahmadu Fintiri; Zamfara – Dauda Lawal; Delta – Sheriff Oborevwori; Akwa Ibom – Umo Eno; Cross River – Bassey Otu; Rivers – Sim Fubara; Bayelsa – Senator Duoye Diri; Benue – Hyacinth Alia; Niger – Umar Bago; Kwara – Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

Others are governors of Nasarawa – Abdullahi Sule; Plateau – Caleb Mutfwang; Enugu – Peter Mba, Ebonyi – Francis Nwiguru; Ogun – Dapo Abiodun; Borno – Prof. Babagana Zullum; Taraba – Dr. Agbu Kefas, Katsina – DikkonRadda; Kebbi – Dr. Nasir Idri; and Kano – Abba Yusuf.

However, to douse the political tension within the the ruling party, the Director General of PGF, Folorunsho Aluko, in a statement denied the removal of Uzodinma saying the media report was false and should be disregarded.

He said: “The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth.

“No meeting of the Forum was held at which any such decision was taken. The PGF Secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman.”

Aluko said Uzodinma remains the Chairman of PGF, while insisting that the Forum remained united, focused, and committed to its responsibilities, while urging members of the public, party faithful, and the media to disregard the said report in its entirety.

Despite the denial, Uzodinma held an emergency meeting last Friday in Abuja, where he staged a comeback following a vote of confidence passed on him by 18 governors.

It was after a closed-door meeting that the 18 governors of the party declared support for Uzodinma’s leadership. The governors backing Uzodinma are the those of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Lagos – Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Gombe – Inuwa Yahaya; Kogi – Usman Ododo; Edo – Monday Okpebholo; Ekiti – Biodun Oyebanji; Ondo – Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Sokoto – Ahmad Aliyu; Jigawa – Umar Namadi and Kaduna – Uba Sani.

Kebbi state governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, declared that Uzodimma and his deputy, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna remain the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the forum respectively.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues after the meeting, Kebbi governor declared support for Uzodinma.

Idris said: “We don’t have any problem to justify what they have said. So, I want to seek this opportunity to move a vote of confidence on our chairman and his Deputy.

On his part, Kaduna State governor said: “What I can say here is that all of us woke up with that very unfortunate story that we have virtually in all the media in Nigeria. But the truth of the matter is that the APC progressive Governors Forum is very united.

“We’re stronger now than any other time. And of course, we are all supporting our President for what he has been doing.We also want to assure everyone that APC is united, governors are united, the forum is united and there is no problem at all.”

While dismissing speculation of disunity in APC, the Chairman of the Forum said the party is focused and committed to the upcoming primaries.

“Governors of Progressive Congress are all united and resolved to support Mr. President and to ensure that he comes out successfully during the upcoming elections by January, 2027.

“So we have decided to work harder, look after our people, show performance and provide all the necessary social interventions that make Nigerians happy and that is actually a matter of fact the resolution will have come up with this afternoon,” Uzodinma noted.

It remains to be seen whether the reprieve that came the way of Uzodinma is temporary or it would mark an end to the crisis within the fold of APC governors as they prepare for the 2027 general elections.