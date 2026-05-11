Tinubu Pays Tributes to Pa Fasoranti at 100

*Says he’s a statesman, administrator, pro-democracy activist, prominent politician

*Appreciates him for his support, prayer towards his emergence as president in 2023

*Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Fayemi pay homage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

A century of leadership, activism, and patriotism was celebrated yesterday, as President Bola Tinubu delivered a heartfelt tribute to the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, marking the elder statesman’s 100th birthday today with praise for his uncommon life of service and role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic development.

Tinubu, in a birthday message, also appreciated Pa Fasoranti for his unflinching support and prayer towards his emergence as president at the 2023 general election.



The president, in the tribute, stated, “My joy knows no bounds as we witness Pa Reuben Fasoranti, our father, elder statesman, administrator, pro-democracy activist, prominent politician, and foremost Afenifere leader, attain the milestone age of 100 on May 11.

“Baba Fasoranti deserves all the encomiums that will come his way on this occasion for his uncommon life of service and immense contributions to this country.



“Pa Fasoranti has distinguished himself in all respects: in his disciplined, spartan way of life, his belief in principles, and his commitment to noble causes. His life is a metaphor for integrity, honesty, dedicated service to the nation and true leadership.

“Early in life, Baba understood the value of education as a catalyst for personal and societal development.”

Tinubu said further of the centenarian, “He bagged a degree in English/Geography at the University College in Ibadan (now the University of Ibadan), a postgraduate diploma in Education at the University of Hull, United Kingdom, and a Master’s in Education Administration and School Management at Maguire University, Sydney, Australia.



“Pa Fasoranti has enduring legacies and footprints in education, as evidenced in his service as a teacher in his alma mater, Ondo Boys’ High School, among other institutions in the Ondo-Akure axis, and in his establishment of Omolere Nursery and Primary School in Akure, Akure High School, and later St. Frances’ Academy, Igoba, Akure, which he founded in memory of his late wife.”

The president stated, “Papa, however, had a greater impact through his political activities, activism, and vision. A disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and one of the last surviving Awoists, Pa Fasoranti belonged to the defunct Action Group in the First Republic and to the Unity Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.



“Between 1979 and 1983, in the UPN administration of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in old Ondo State, Baba Fasoranti served meritoriously as Commissioner for Finance. It is on record that his integrity and financial prudence helped manage the state’s finances.

“Owing to his fervent belief in Awolowo’s vision, the Yoruba ethos of Omoluabi, emphasising the significance of good conduct and ideals, and his consistency, Baba was to play even more prominent roles in the post-Second Republic era, an era of the locusts when the military usurped political power.”



The president said, “Pa Fasoranti’s voice became one of the rallying voices against military dictatorship, demanding the return of democracy to the land. He became one of the leading lights in Afenifere, agitating for Yoruba unity, solidarity and development.

“When Afenifere was factionalised after the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Fasoranti became the authentic leader of that pan-Yoruba socio-political group, one whose voice is highly respected and with whom many identified. To this date, Baba remains the only recognised leader of Afenifere.”



Tinubu recalled the challenges Fasoranti had faced in his life, including surviving an assassination attempt by agents of the late General Sani Abacha junta, the death of his wife in 1991, and the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, by kidnappers in July 2019.

Tinubu stated, “While praying that God Almighty keep Baba with us for many more years because of his intrinsic worth, I must again express my eternal gratitude to him for his support over the years and for his continued prayers, particularly in my journey to the presidency.



“At the start of my campaign for the presidency, I visited Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State capital. Baba prayed for my electoral victory, saying he would live to witness my ascension to the presidency. God answered his prayer through my victory and eventual ascendancy to the top office.



“I thank Baba for his prayers, his belief in my vision, and his continued support for our Renewed Hope Administration. Above all, I thank Pa Fasoranti for his service to Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu: Pa Fasoranti is Tested, Trusted Surviving Disciple of Late Sage, Awolowo

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Pa Fasoranti on his centenary birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu described Pa Fasoranti as a committed leader and one of the tested and trusted surviving disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, worthy of celebration for his contribution to the development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in the congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Pa Fasoranti as a committed, respected, and passionate leader whose work, particularly in education, leadership, and public service, remained indelible.



He said Pa Fasoranti, as a courageous and uncompromised elder statesman, had made a positive impact in the lives of many people as a Yoruba leader. He commended the centenarian’s commitment to community development.

The governor stated, “Papa Fasoranti has made a lot of positive impact in Yorubaland and has done great exploits as the Leader of Afenifere by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.



“He has devoted and committed himself to the Nigeria Project since his active years. We cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, justice, true federalism, and good governance, which he has championed and fought for many decades.

“The people of the South-West of Nigeria are proud to celebrate Baba Reuben Fasoranti’s centenary birthday because it is not everybody that is blessed to attain that old age in great health and sound mind, but it has pleased God to preserve Baba to celebrate 100.



“As Pa Reuben Fasoranti celebrates his centenary birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding in his old age.”

Abiodun Celebrates Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 100, Mourns Death of Yewa Chief Imam

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abjodun, joined dignitaries and admirers across Nigeria to celebrate elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday.



In a tribute personally signed by him, Abjodun described the centenarian as a symbol of patriotism, democratic ideals, and principled leadership, whose contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution remained indelible.

The governor stated that Pa Fasoranti, born in Akure a century ago, had distinguished himself as a teacher, school administrator, politician and advocate of good governance.



According to the governor, Pa Fasoranti remains one of Nigeria’s foremost voices for democracy, federalism, and restructuring, having played active roles in the country’s pro-democracy struggles alongside nationalist leaders, such as Obafemi Awolowo.

He said the Afenifere leader endured persecution and hardship during the military era but remained steadfast in his conviction that democratic governance represented the best path for Nigeria’s growth and unity.

Abiodun described the elder statesman as “a national treasure” whose counsel and moral authority continued to inspire leaders across generations.

“The government and people of Ogun State celebrate Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti at 100 and pray that Almighty God grants him many more fruitful years in good health and peace,” the statement read.

JKF: Reaching 100 Years is Divine Blessing

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, joined family, friends, associates, compatriots, and countless admirers across Nigeria and the world in celebrating Pa Fasoranti.

Fayemi said in a tribute, “Reaching the age of one hundred is itself a rare divine blessing; attaining it with such dignity, and enduring relevance to national life is even more remarkable.



“Baba’s life represents a century of sacrifice, courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, good governance, and the advancement of the Yoruba people within a united, democratic Nigeria.”

The former governor stated, “Personally, Baba Fasoranti has been much more than a revered leader of Afenifere. He has been a father figure, teacher, mentor, counselor, and moral compass.

“Over the years, I have benefitted immensely from his wisdom, encouragement, and steadfast belief in principled leadership. In moments of political uncertainty and national turbulence, Baba remained one of those rare voices whose convictions never shifted with convenience.



“His guidance has consistently reinforced the values of courage, moderation, discipline, and service to the people. Chief Fasoranti’s lifelong commitment to education and human development is evidenced in his enduring legacies in education and incredible impact on all of us who were privileged to be his students.”



Fayemi added, “He remained a father figure and moral compass to us till date. As a young man, Chief Fasoranti knew early the value of education, he graduated from the then University College Ibadan (now University of Ibadan), acquired a post graduate certificate in Education and a Master’s degree in Education Administration and School Management from the University of Hull, United Kingdom and Maguire University, Australia, respectively.”