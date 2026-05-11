COAS: Civil-Military Cooperation Invaluable to National Security

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said that the benefits of good civil-military cooperation to strengthening Nigeria’s security territorial integrity could not be overemphasised especially at this critical stage in the country’s development.

He stressed that it was in line with that policy and in appreciation of the general peaceful disposition of the Deltan community, that the Nigerian Army had inaugurated a mega recreational centre known as the Ogume Recreational Park in Ogume community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The COAS, while performing the ceremony, reiterated commitment of the Nigerian Army’s to strengthening civil-military relations and community development across the country with the establishment of infrastructure like the major recreational facility in Ogume.

“The project marks a significant milestone for community development and civil-military cooperation in the country,” he noted.

The Ogume Recreational Park was executed under the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative and inaugurated on behalf of the COAS by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army/Land Component CommanderJoint Task Force (South-South) Operation Delta Safe, Major-General E.E. Emekah.

The COAS described the initiative as a reflection the Army’s evolving role national affairs beyond traditional combat operations to include people-oriented social and infrastructural interventions that enhance trust and improve the wellbeing of citizens in host communities

“This project underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to non-kinetic operations and the welfare of our communities.

“It is designed to promote public trust, enhance social interaction and contribute meaningfully to the development of our society,” Gen Shaibu said.

He underscored the point that the CIMIC projects comprised part of a broader strategy to strengthen cooperation between the military and civilians, which he described as critical to achieving sustainable national security.

“Community cooperation remains essential in sustaining a secure environment for socio-economic growth. We encourage the people to safeguard this project and work closely with security agencies,” he added.

Shaibu, also commended the President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army.

He also described the project as a significant milestone that highlights the Army’s dedication to improving lives through strategic community engagement.

“This is a clear demonstration that the Nigerian Army is not only committed to securing the nation but also to building lasting relationships with the people,” he said.

He further lauded the executor of the project, Major-General Ugochukwu G. Ogeleka, for his professionalism and commitment to his community, even as he urged the people of Ogume reciprocate the gesture of their son by taking full ownership of the facility and continuing to support the country’s security agencies with credible information.

“Major General Ogeleka has distinguished himself as a worthy ambassador of the Nigerian Army. This project is a testament to his dedication and vision,” he noted.

Speaking earlier as the Chief Host, Gen Ogeleka said that the project was conceived to promote unity and social cohesion in Ogume, noting that it aligns with the COAS command philosophy of building a professional, adaptable and resilient force.

Gen. Ogeleka, who is Commander, Nigerian Army Space, said: “This recreational park is a symbol of unity for our people and a platform for engagement across generations. The facility includes sports courts, children’s play areas, solar lighting, internet access and a central monument representing the community’s seven clans.

“Initiatives like this help build confidence and strengthen partnerships necessary for tackling security challenges.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major-General M.A. Etsu-Ndagi, stressed that such projects are vital in deepening collaboration between the Army and the public

“Our operations require the support of the people. Initiatives like this help build confidence and strengthen partnerships necessary for tackling security challenges,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Festus Ochonogor, who represented Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the Nigerian Army for complementing government efforts in infrastructure development.

“This initiative aligns with the state’s development agenda and promotes unity and peace within the community,” he noted, urging residents to take full ownership and adequately maintain the park.

The initiative is envisioned to foster community ownership of the environment and valuable facilities as well as boost security and overall development in the region, he explained.

In their separate remarks, the community leaders expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army for citing such important peace-enhancing facility in their community through the instrumentality of its Civil-Military Cooperation agency and their illustrious son, Major-Gen. Ogeleka.

The Project Engineer and CEO of Fullbricks Consult Nigeria Limited, Mr Dennis Otuya, which undertook the completion of the project, highlighted the features of the Ogume Recreational Park occupying 10.250 sq.metres to include a multifaceted playground, currant trees, concert-stage and a monument depicting the seven clans that make up Ogume community.

The park also boasts a two-year guaranteed free WIFI Internet service, which General Ogeleka observed was already catering to the needs of youths, especially students in Ogume and environs, and significantly engendering peace in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by military officers, government officials, traditional leaders as well as pupils and members of the community who could not hide their excitement at the flagoff of the multipurpose recreational centre with great prospects for significant socio-cultural and economic transformation of the area.