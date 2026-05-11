Prophet E-Buba: Nigeria Cannot Become a One-party State

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Founder and President of Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba Sadiq, has declared that Nigeria cannot afford to go into a one-party democracy, ‘not in this century’.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to ensure that they actively participated in the electoral processes leading to the 2027 general election.

The declaration was made while giving a goodwill message at the National Convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) held in Bauchi last Saturday.

He psyched up Nigerians to reject every move by the present administration to kill opposition voices using the instrumentalities of the government.

The cleric noted that the way things are playing out, the government is planning a complete swoop on the opposition in order to achieve its aim of one-party democracy.

He declared that: “But today, on behalf of all Nigerians, I say to all of you, now is the time that we need to do the needful. Now is the time that we need to join forces together to rewrite history, and Nigeria cannot continue to go through the pain, to go through the frustration, and through the fruitless leadership that we see.”

Isa El-Buba added that: “As a priest, I shouldn’t have been here, but I chose to be here today to stand with you and to tell you that Nigeria cannot go into a one-party state.”

According to him, “It doesn’t matter how effective and efficient the administration of any government is. Every system survives by justice and equity. Oppression is never the way to stability. Peace can never be enjoyed in the midst of injustice.

“Oppression and injustice have played their part in Nigeria all these years. So, I want to say to you, Prince Adewole Adebayo, that as for me and the entire movement of the Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, you will be the sole candidate that everybody will focus on for 2027. “

He also stated that: “Every Nigerian of goodwill, both religious leaders like me, traditional leaders, anyone that is desiring to see the change of a new nation and the recovery of the soul of our country at this particular time, should support someone who is really going to serve the interests of the repair and the recovery of the soul of Nigeria.

“We are more than enough here to cause history to change, and history must

change and now is the time for the right change.”

“Nobody will buy the conscience of Nigerians with money. Nobody will buy the conscience of Nigerians with a bag of rice or some cake. Nigerians are tired, and it is time to recover the glory of our country. Congratulations on the new Nigeria!”