WAP: Superstory TV Drama Begins 2026 With ‘Game Boys’

Sunday Okobi

The multiple-award-winning producers of Superstory, Papa Ajasco & Company, and Akpan & Oduma, Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), has announced that a fresh season of Superstory, titled ‘Game Boys’, would start airing across Nigeria and the world from March 26, 2026.

According to the management of WAP, “The Superstory: ‘Game Boys’ tells the story of Toyin, who dates a renowned internet fraudster, D-Boy, despite warnings from her brother, Ladi. All the while, she believes she is not directly committing any crimes. However, she soon finds herself drawn deeper into the dangerous world of cybercrime as her beauty catches the attention of bigger players who are ruthless and diabolical in nature.

“To save the family, Ladi must go to extreme lengths before it is too late. The star-studded cast of Superstory includes: Toyin Alausa; Gloria Anozie; Nifemi Bruce; Saheed Bayonle; Bukky Ogunnote; Abiola Ajibike; Adeyoju Oluwaferanmi; Tolu Ogungbade; Jerry Smart; Mercy Effiong; Omolara Adenuga; Ifeoluwa Shobande; Christiana Nnamani; Favour Tawo; Yarima Shammah; Eniola Matonle, and many of your favourite stars.”

The producer of Superstory TV Drama, Wale Adenuga Jnr., said: “Superstory: Game Boys is a very captivating story which would hook viewers from the very first episode. In addition to the great production design and the multiple celebrities in it, the programme stands strong on the foundation of a very fascinating story, which is authentically African and relatable to viewers of all ages. After Superstory recently won the ‘TV Drama of the Year’ award at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), we promised something extra special, and here it is.”

He disclosed that from March 26, 2026, episodes of Superstory: Game Boys would air weekly to viewers across Nigeria and several parts of Africa on NTA Network (Thursdays), wapTV (Thursdays), BCOS Ibadan (Saturdays), ITV Benin (Wednesdays), RSTV (Saturdays), ARTV (Tuesdays), PRTV (Saturdays), ITV Abuja (Wednesdays), MITV (Sundays ) and RAVE TV (Wednesdays); as well as online on YouTube: “waptvchannel.”