NEMA Receives 100 Nigerian Returnees from Algeria

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) on Wednesday received 100 Nigerian returnees from Algeria.

NEMA’s Head of Media, Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement, said the effort was part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) programme facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, the returnees arrived at the Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Air Algerie flight with registration number 7T-VJT.





Ezekiel, who gave the breakdown of the returnees, stated that they comprised 96 adults (77 males and 19 females) and four infants (two females and two males).

He explained that upon arrival, officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) carried out biometric registration and documentation to ensure accurate records and facilitate smooth reintegration into the country.

“In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring safe, dignified and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were immediately provided with humanitarian assistance, including:

“Food and potable water to address their immediate nutritional needs; medical care and ambulance services for those with health concerns; luggage handling and logistics support to ease their movement; general coordination and counselling services to ensure a seamless and organised reception process,” he added.