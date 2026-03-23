Victor Nwokeji: Reward for Forging Nigeria’s Path in Mining through Zotmann 

When the spotlight fell on Mr. Victor Nwokeji at the Eko Hotel and Convention Centre in Lagos last weekend during the Champion Newspaper Awards, it was more than a celebration of personal success, rather recognition of a journey defined by resilience, vision, and the steady rise of an indigenous enterprise. As the driving force behind Zotmann Mining Limited, Nwokeji has transformed opportunity into industry, building a company that reflects the strength of Nigerian entrepreneurship in a challenging economic environment. Uzoma Mba reports

It was a night defined by applause, bright lights, and a shared sense of accomplishment. Industry leaders, policymakers, and community figures filled the hall, exchanging handshakes and stories of perseverance. Yet beyond the glamour and formalities, the ceremony carried a deeper message, that in a nation where economic headwinds are frequent, sustained success is rarely accidental. It is earned through discipline, vision, and the courage to adapt.

Among the awards presented, the Businessman of the Year honour stood out as one of the evening’s most anticipated moments. When the name Mr. Victor Nwokeji was announced, the response from the audience reflected both admiration and recognition of a journey shaped by hard work and long-term thinking.

The celebration was more than a personal milestone. It symbolised the growing importance of indigenous entrepreneurship in driving Nigeria’s industrial future and strengthening communities across the country.

Resilience and Innovation

At the centre of the recognition was Mr. Victor Nwokeji, a businessman whose career reflects a blend of calculated risk-taking and steady growth. His story mirrors that of many Nigerian entrepreneurs who have learned to navigate shifting economic realities while remaining committed to building sustainable enterprises.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Nwokeji began his professional journey in general commerce. However, periods of foreign exchange volatility forced him to rethink traditional business models. Rather than retreat, he explored new opportunities that could offer long-term stability. That decision ultimately led him into the mining sector, a field that would become the cornerstone of his business empire.

What started as a strategic pivot gradually evolved into a multi-sectoral conglomerate, with Zotmann Mining Limited emerging as the flagship of his industrial vision. Under his leadership as Executive Vice Chairman, the company transitioned from providing operational services to becoming a primary asset owner, a move that significantly strengthened its position in the Nigerian solid minerals industry.

Today, the company operates in key locations such as Calabar, Gombe, and Ebonyi States, where it has filled critical capacity gaps in mining operations. Its activities have contributed to local employment, infrastructure development, and increased productivity in host communities.

Yet Nwokeji’s business interests extend beyond mining. His portfolio includes logistics operations through Armbertone Logistics, real estate developments in Enugu and Magodo, and manufacturing ventures focused on the local assembly of high-end security doors. Together, these investments reflect a strategy built on diversification and resilience.

The Genesis Of Zotmann

The emergence of Zotmann in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector did not happen overnight. Instead, it was the result of deliberate planning, patience, and gradual expansion.

The journey began in 2014, when the company identified a major gap within the mining industry. Many licence holders possessed legal rights to mineral-rich land but lacked the equipment and technical capacity to extract resources effectively. Recognising this opportunity, the group entered into joint ventures with existing title holders, providing technical support and operational expertise.

These early partnerships became a training ground, allowing the company to develop the skills and infrastructure necessary for independent operations. Over time, the experience gained through collaboration laid the foundation for a more ambitious phase of growth.

By 2022, that developmental stage reached a turning point with the establishment of Zotmann Mining Limited as a fully independent entity. The transition marked the company’s evolution from a service provider to a major asset owner within the industry.

Today, the firm manages high-yield lead and zinc mines alongside large-scale quarry operations, positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s drive to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Scaling Operational Achievements

The growth of Zotmann Mining Limited is perhaps best illustrated through its operational milestones. Over the past decade, the company has significantly expanded its production capacity, increasing output from approximately 300 metric tons per month to nearly 2,000 metric tons.

This remarkable increase was driven by consistent reinvestment in equipment, technology, and infrastructure. Financial support from strategic partners, including Providus Bank, enabled the company to undertake large-scale projects designed to strengthen efficiency and reliability.

Among these projects is the installation of a 300-ton-per-hour crusher, a major industrial asset that serves as the backbone of the company’s quarry operations. The firm has also established an energy independence system powered by multiple liquefied natural gas generators, ensuring uninterrupted operations even when the national grid experiences disruptions.

Another significant milestone is the development of an on-site beneficiation plant. By processing minerals before export, the company has increased the value of its products while contributing to local industrial growth.

To support its workforce, the company constructed residential facilities within operational sites, allowing employees to live close to their work environment. This arrangement has improved productivity, safety, and round-the-clock site management.

Philanthropy and Founder’s Vision

Beyond commercial success, Victor Nwokeji has built a reputation for community engagement and philanthropy. His philosophy is rooted in the belief that businesses should leave a lasting positive impact wherever they operate.

This belief has translated into tangible contributions across several states. From funding the construction of roads and bridges to supporting clinics and educational scholarships, his initiatives have improved living conditions for many families in host communities.

These projects are often carried out beyond formal corporate obligations, reflecting a personal commitment to social development. By investing in infrastructure and human capital, he has demonstrated that business growth and community welfare can advance together.

For many residents in areas where his companies operate, the presence of new roads, schools, and healthcare facilities stands as evidence of a leadership style that values people as much as profit.

Deserving Recognition and Forward-looking Legacy

The conferment of the Businessman of the Year award on Victor Nwokeji represents more than a celebration of financial achievement. It acknowledges a career built on persistence, adaptability, and a commitment to national development.

His journey from commerce to mining, from partnerships to asset ownership, and from local operations to multi-sector expansion reflects a model of entrepreneurship grounded in long-term vision. It also highlights the growing role of indigenous companies in shaping Nigeria’s industrial future.

Looking ahead, the company continues to plan new projects designed to strengthen manufacturing capacity, expand real estate investments, and deepen its presence in the mining sector. These initiatives signal an ambition to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive economy. For Victor Nwokeji, the honour stands as both a milestone achieved and a reminder that the journey of enterprise is never truly finished.