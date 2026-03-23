Cultural Festival Promotes Peaceful Co-existence, Unity, Socio-economic Devt

.As Canada based Stephen Arogundade accepts to serve at Ogidi Day Festival



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The importance of cultural festival in community development came to the front burner as the annual Ogidi Day Festival seen as a source of peaceful co-existence, unity which promotes socio-economic development among the citizens of the ancient town looms.



This position was contained in a statement from the Festival Secretariat, a copy of which was made available to Thisday in Lokoja yesterday.

It stated the festival has been scheduled to take place at the ancient town, Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State on 20th June, 2026.



The statement read in part: “A well-known community development advocate and Canada based entrepreneur, Mr. Stephen Arogundade, has signaled his acceptance of the community’s invitation to serve as the Father of the Day for the 2026 Ogidi Day Festival. “



It further stated the famous event which draws international guests as well as visitors from across Nigeria and abroad, would hold in Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday, June 20, 2026.



According to the statement, Arogundade in his acceptance of the invitation, said he viewed the occasion as a unique opportunity to give back to the community that nurtured him.



“The Father of the day serves as an important guide and moral compass for the show which prides itself as Nigeria’s biggest culture event in June.

“Prominent sons of the community, among them, Chief Abiodun Ehindero, Chief Olu Balogun, Mr. Matthew Adekunle Medupin and Chief Ambrose Adewale have played the pivotal role since the position evolved in the life of the festival.

Others are Mr. Ayo Abudu and Mr. Oyewale Adekanbi.



“This year, the community’s famous daughter and global icon of batik art, (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, who is the Yeyeoba of Ogidi, will serve as the Mother of the Day, as well as present the New Yam to the Ologidi of Ogidi, Oba Rabiu Oladimeji Sule as part of a sacred ritual held to commemorate the eating of the new yam.

“Various groups and cultural troupes will also feature at the programme during which a fundraiser would be held for the construction of the Ogidi Community Centre which was initiated last year.

“Many dignitaries and tourists from abroad and across Nigeria are also expected at the show. “