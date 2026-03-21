 WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS Chasing Another Shadow

Nigeria’s hope of hoisting her flag at the 2026 World Cup through the back door, after failing to qualify through the African playoffs, was finally nailed after world football governing body, FIFA, dismissed the country’s protest against DR Congo for allegedly fielding ineligible players against the Super Eagles in the final African playoffs in Morocco last November. However, characteristic of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, rather than start putting its house in order and channeling its energy on how the country will not again miss out of the 2030 edition, the egg heads of the Glass House have decided to, once again, start chasing shadows by commencing the process of appealing the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), Kunle Adewale writes

It’s still mind-boggling how a country that qualified for three consecutive World Cup editions -1994, when Africa was given three slots; 1998 and 2022- when five countries were representing the continent with tougher oppositions to contend with through the qualifiers, could not pick a ticket when FIFA increased the number of African qualifiers to nine with smaller rivals like war-torn Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho who both played their home matches away from home, Benin Republic and South Africa. So-much-so that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is now trying to push the Super Eagles to the 2026 Mundial through protest.

Nigeria’s hopes of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico was dealt a major blow by FIFA, after the world football governing body rejected the protest filed by the NFF against the DR Congo national football team.

Nigeria had lodged a complaint shortly after the Super Eagles defeat to DR Congo in the African playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing concerns over the eligibility of several Congolese players.

However, FIFA’s decision to dismiss the petition depicts key legal and regulatory factors that worked against the NFF’s case.

In a chat with THISDAY Newspapers, former Nigeria international, Taju Disu said he was not surprised that FIFA dismissed Nigeria’s protest against DR Congo.

“It is a shame that we have to go through this route in an attempt to qualify for a global tournament. If Nigeria cannot qualify from a group that included Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin Republic, then what business do we have going to the World Cup. When did we become like this? Of course, not because of want of talents,” a bitter Disu said.

Under FIFA regulations, a player is considered eligible if he holds a valid passport of the country he represents and has received approval from FIFA in cases involving a nationality switch.

In this case, there is no public indication that any of the DR Congo players fielded in the match failed to meet these requirements at the time of the fixture.

Even though the NFF raised concerns about how some players obtained their nationality, FIFA typically does not act on speculation or external interpretations of domestic laws unless there is concrete proof of fraud or misrepresentation.

Nigeria’s protest reportedly questioned the legality of dual nationality under Congolese law, particularly for players with European roots.

However, FIFA statutes operate independently of domestic legal debates. As long as a player presents valid nationality documents recognised by FIFA, the governing body considers him eligible.

This means that even if there are discrepancies between a country’s internal laws and a player’s status, FIFA will prioritise the documentation submitted during the eligibility process.

For an eligibility protest to succeed, it must be proven that a player was either cleared after the match or featured without receiving FIFA approval beforehand.

DR Congo likely fielded cleared players before the playoff clash, significantly weakening Nigeria’s case.

The Nigeria Football Federation was required to prove that FIFA received false or manipulated documents during the approval process.

In the absence of such definitive evidence, FIFA is unlikely to impose drastic sanctions such as disqualification or match forfeiture.

FIFA is generally reluctant to overturn match results unless the violation is clear-cut.

The playoff clash, which ended 1-1 before DR Congo triumphed on penalties was already completed and recorded, making any reversal highly unlikely without undeniable proof of wrongdoing.

However, in spite of the setback, the NFF has indicated its intention to appeal the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi on Tuesday.

Interestingly, according to a school of thought, the NFF is just playing to the gallery by wanting to take the case to CAS, saying that the federation knew the outcome of its appeal all along hence its decision to feature the Super Eagles in a four-nation tournament billed to hold almost the same time that Mexico would be hosting the inter-confederation playoff.

He said: “The African representative will meet either Jamaica or New Caledonia in Mexico on March 31 to decide who qualifies for the World Cup. That is the same time Nigeria is billed to participate in the four-nation playoff in Turkey.

Based on precedent and the nature of FIFA regulations, overturning the ruling remains a difficult task.

It however remains to be seen what comes out of NFF’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS. But from all indications and facts on the table, the federation is just chasing shadows, especially considering that the Inter-Confederation Playoffs involving the final six nations that will qualify for the World Cup is barely a week to kick off in Mexico.