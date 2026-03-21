TASG Kicks off as Elementary Athletes Take Centre Stage

The Athletics School Games season 3 commenced yesterday amidst excitement as parents turned out in large numbers to support, cheer and encourage pupils who represented their school teams.

The two-day competition holding at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, saw competitors in the primary schools category, take to the track, showing their talents in various events for different age groups.

More than 20 schools are participating in the athletics meet designed to nurture talent among children aged 4–16. Endorsed by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, T.A.S.G serves as a platform for talent discovery while opportunity for pupils and students to gain exposure.

Founder, T.A.S.G, Dr. Seun Akinbohun said separating the primary and secondary categories has improved the quality of organisation as new events have been introduced to enhance the competition.

Akinbohun expressed excitement with the heights the schools based event has attained. She reaffirmed unwavering commitment to sustain the initiative.

Equally expressing excitement with enthusiasm shown by the kids, parents and officials said the Athletics School Games is fulfilling the sports desire of competitors to take part in a proper athletics competitions.

For some of the kids, competing against their peers from different schools helps in building confidence and competitive spirit.

The Athletics Schools Games continues on Saturday with students competing in the secondary schools category.

Beyond competing for medals, TASG emphasizes respect, fair play, and positive conduct on and off the track. This commitment is reinforced by the Kashopefoluwa Sportsmanship Award, presented to athletes and schools that exemplify integrity, discipline and respect during the competition.