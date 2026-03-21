Taryor Gabriels Heads High-level Suit Craft at ‘Curated Excellence’

Tosin Clegg

Nigeria’s fashion industry witnessed a significant moment of professional development as renowned bespoke designer, Adetayo Adeyeye, popularly known as Taryor Gabriels, led an advanced tailoring masterclass titled “Curated Excellence in Suit-Making.”

The event which held recently was organised in collaboration with Christian Designers Hub and took place at The Bridge by Obsidian, a creative venue known for hosting fashion, technology and innovation-focused gatherings.

The masterclass drew more than seventy designers and professional tailors from across the country who gathered to learn directly from the respected bespoke designer.

One of the highlights of the event was a live garment critique session where participants presented their completed suits for professional evaluation.

Acting as the lead critic and evaluator, Gabriels carefully examined each garment, offering detailed feedback on crucial aspects of tailoring such as structural balance and silhouette, lapel proportion and finishing, sleeve pitch and armhole construction, fabric selection, garment architecture, and overall craftsmanship.

Through this hands-on assessment, the designer evaluated the work of dozens of professionals, providing practical guidance aimed at improving technical standards in suit-making. Many participants described the session as eye-opening, noting that direct critique from an experienced bespoke designer offered rare insight into the level of precision required to compete in the global tailoring industry.

During the masterclass, Gabriels stressed that the future of African tailoring depends not only on creativity but also on technical discipline and mastery of garment construction. He urged designers to pay close attention to the fundamentals of tailoring, emphasising that excellence in bespoke suit-making is achieved through patience, precision and respect for traditional craftsmanship.

The event also strengthened collaboration within the tailoring community by creating a platform where emerging designers could learn directly from an established industry leader while receiving practical evaluation of their work. It further highlighted the mission of Christian Designers Hub, which continues to support fashion professionals through mentorship initiatives, educational programmes and community-driven development.

By spearheading initiatives such as Curated Excellence in Suit-Making, Taryor Gabriels continues to contribute to talent development and the elevation of bespoke tailoring standards across the fashion industry. His commitment to mentoring and guiding other designers underscores his growing reputation as one of Africa’s emerging authorities in luxury tailoring and garment construction.