NASFAT Calls for Patience, Support for Tinubu’s Reforms





Sunday Ehigiator





The Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdu-Azeez Morufu Onike, has urged Nigerians to support the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and exercise patience as the government implements ongoing reforms.



In his Eid-ul-Fitr message delivered in Lagos, Onike cautioned against premature criticism, calling on citizens to adopt a more measured and constructive approach to national discourse.



“Islam teaches balance. We hold leaders accountable, but we must also avoid baseless suspicion, offer constructive advice, and support genuine efforts aimed at public welfare,” he said.



The cleric acknowledged the economic hardship currently facing Nigerians but noted that the federal government is making observable efforts to stabilise the economy and improve security.



He pointed to key policy measures such as fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and fiscal reforms, which he said are already producing positive macroeconomic indicators, including increased government revenue and improved investor confidence.



Onike further stressed the importance of relying on verified information, citing Qur’an 4:83, which warns against spreading unverified reports. He said adherence to this principle would help build trust in governance and reduce unnecessary tension in the country.



Referencing a saying of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), he added: “Do not curse your leaders; rather, ask Allah to make them righteous, for their righteousness brings about your well-being.”



While urging patience, Onike maintained that leaders must still be held accountable, noting that fairness requires giving sufficient time for reforms to yield results.



He also called on state and local governments to ensure that increased allocations from the federal government translate into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens, particularly through infrastructure development and poverty alleviation initiatives.



The NASFAT leader concluded with prayers for Nigeria, seeking divine guidance for the nation’s leaders and peace, stability, and prosperity for its people.