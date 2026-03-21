Ajegunle Utd Eyes Redemption as Nathaniel Idowu U14 League Hits Week 8 

The Nathaniel Idowu–Ajegunle Under-14 Football League is gathering momentum, and Week 8 promises to deliver drama, passion, and plenty of goals this weekend.

At the heart of the action, Ajegunle United Sporting Club will be desperate to halt their slide when they welcome Divinely Blessed Football Academy.

After back-to-back defeats—1-3 to Moree Wins FA in Week 6 and 1-2 to Bright Future FA in Week 7—the home side is under pressure to rediscover their spark.

Their visitors, Divinely Blessed FA, have been equally inconsistent, suffering losses to Pure Talents FA and Moree Wins FA in recent weeks. Both teams will see this fixture as a chance to reset their season.

Elsewhere, Strong Dove Football Academy will look to extend their winning streak against the in-form Moree Wins Foundation FA.

Strong Dove’s spirited 3-2 victory over Pure Talents in Week 7 showcased their tactical sharpness, but Moree Wins arrived with confidence after consecutive wins over Ajegunle United and Divinely Blessed. This clash of momentum could be one of the highlights of the round.

Michael May FA, still smarting from their Week 6 loss to Young 11 FA, face a stern test against Pure Talents FA.

With Pure Talents showing resilience—beating Divinely Blessed 3-1 before narrowly losing 2-3 to Strong Dove—they will be eager to prove their consistency. Michael May must dig deep to avoid slipping further behind.

Fortune FA, meanwhile, have been unstoppable. After dismantling Bright Future FA 6-1 in Week 6 and thrashing Coal City FA 4-0 in Week 7, they now host Young 11 FA.

The visitors have shown flashes of brilliance but lack consistency. Fortune FA will be determined to keep their winning streak alive and cement their status as the team to beat.

Finally, Bright Future FA will aim to build on their Week 7 victory over Ajegunle United when they meet Coal City FA.

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Fortune FA earlier, Bright Future bounced back with grit. Coal City, however, remains in search of answers after their 0-4 loss last week.

This encounter offers both sides a chance to prove their resilience.