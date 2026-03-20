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Shettima Reassures Nigerians of FG’s Resolve To Tackle Insecurity, Other Challenges

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

* Shettima joins other muslim faithful to observe Eid-el-fitr prayers at Ramat Square, Maiduguri

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday joined other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Thousands of worshippers turned out in a remarkable show of faith and unity for the Eid prayers at the expansive ground filled to capacity.

The prayers, led by the Chief Imam of Borno State, Shettima Mamman Saleh, drew an impressive array of dignitaries, including Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Senator Ali Ndume and Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, alongside other prominent sons and daughters of the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the prayers, Vice-President Shettima expressed optimism that insecurity across the country would soon be contained through the proactive measures deployed by both the federal and state governments.

He called for unity among Nigerians, noting that the convergence of Ramadan and Lent offered a powerful moment for reflection.

According to him, national progress is inseparable from peace, stressing that Nigerians must come together to confront shared challenges such as insecurity and underdevelopment.

He also commended the people and leaders of Borno State for their resilience and unwavering commitment to peace, harmony, and progress.

Earlier in his sermon, the chief lmam urged the Muslim faithful to carry forward the lessons of Ramadan, comprising discipline, sacrifice and devotion into their daily lives beyond the holy month.

He emphasised the need for continued piety, compassion and social responsibility as essential tools for building a peaceful and cohesive society.

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