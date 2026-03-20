Green House Triumphs At Leso-Rond School Inter-House Sports Competition

Green House (Emerald House) has emerged the overall winner of the 2026 Biennial Inter-House Sports competition of Leso-Rond School, Olowora, following an exciting day of athletic contests and spirited participation.

The much-anticipated event attracted a large turnout of students, teachers, parents and invited guests, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere.

Participants from the various houses competed intensely, displaying remarkable energy, determination and sportsmanship in their quest for the trophy.

The competition featured a wide range of track and field events, including sprint races, relays, tug of war, high jump, and other field activities.

Green House distinguished itself with consistently outstanding performances across multiple events, ultimately securing the overall championship title.

Cheers and applause filled the air as members of Green House celebrated their victory, proudly lifting the championship trophy amid excitement from fellow students and supporters.

The event also included a vibrant march-past and other activities designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork and unity among students.

School representatives commended all participants for their dedication, and competitive spirit throughout the competition.

In her remarks, the school proprietress, Mrs. Oyeyinka, praised the students for their enthusiastic participation and emphasized the importance of such events in nurturing young talents, building confidence and fostering healthy competition.

Parents and guests expressed satisfaction with the performances, applauding the students’ commitment and resilience.

The overall atmosphere reflected a strong sense of community, friendship and school pride.

The Inter-House Sports Competition remains a major highlight of the school’s calendar, providing students with opportunities to develop their athletic skills and strengthen social bonds.

With Green House now in possession of the coveted trophy, anticipation is already mounting for the next edition of the competition.