Country Director: Gombe Model State in World Bank-funded Devt Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The World Bank has commended Gombe State for its outstanding performance and strong commitment to the effective implementation of World Bank-supported development projects, describing the state as a model for results-driven governance in Nigeria.

The commendation was given yesterday by World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Matthew Verghis, during an official visit to the state.

Verghis lauded the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya and the level of ownership demonstrated in executing development programmes.

He stated that Gombe was implementing a significant number of World Bank-supported projects, while maintaining exceptionally high performance standards.

“We have observed that projects are performing even better in Gombe compared to many other states. One key factor behind high performance is the active engagement of the governor,” Verghis stated.

He explained that recent World Bank reforms had shifted project implementation responsibilities increasingly to state governments, a move that had significantly improved performance, accountability, and sustainability.

According to him, under the current framework, states access funding based on their readiness and willingness to meet specific performance criteria.

Verghis added, “The projects are evenly distributed, and Gombe has demonstrated that even states with fewer resources can achieve remarkable results through commitment and leadership.”

The country director also outlined World Bank’s evolving strategy in Nigeria, particularly the transition towards results-based financing, and efforts to leverage private sector investment to amplify development impact.

He emphasised that while the bank remained a major development partner, future strategies will focus on maximising resources through collaboration and innovation.

Verghis acknowledged Gombe State’s efforts in early childhood development, covering maternal health, child survival, nutrition, and education. He described these as a critical priority area that required more coordinated, multi-sectoral interventions.

Responding, Yahaya expressed appreciation to World Bank for its sustained support, describing the partnership as instrumental to the state’s development and progress.

The governor said the state currently benefited from World Bank’s numerous interventions across key sectors, with more in the pipeline.

He stated, “Gombe is among the least-resourced states in terms of federal allocation, but with the support of partners like the World Bank, we have been able to deliver impactful projects that directly improve the lives of our people.”

He emphasised the state government’s deliberate efforts to ensure inclusiveness and sustainability, citing the expansion of health interventions to cover all 114 wards in the state, with at least one functional primary healthcare centre per ward – now increased to two or more in many areas.

Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to human capital development, particularly, in nutrition and healthcare, in line with World Bank’s focus on early childhood development.

He assured of the government’s readiness to fully support the bank’s ownership and sustainability framework.

He stated, “We are committed to ensuring ownership, sustainability, and the full achievement of project objectives.

“Every intervention we implement is aimed at improving the living conditions of our people.”

The governor also assured the World Bank delegation of continued cooperation, transparency, and support, for sustainable development outcomes.