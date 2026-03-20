2027: Iyamu to Contest Oredo House of Reps, Highlights Years of Loyalty, Mobilisation For APC

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the next electoral cycle, a former Commissioner for Education in Edo State, Hon. Paddy Iyamu, on Friday formally declared his intention to contest for the Oredo Federal House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his longstanding commitment to the growth and success of the party.

Iyamu made the declaration at the APC Secretariat in Oredo Local Government Area, where he was received by party leaders and a large number of supporters in a show of solidarity that underscored his deep roots within the party structure.

Addressing party faithful at the event, Iyamu dismissed claims questioning his grassroots relevance, maintaining that his track record of consistent support for the APC since 2016 speaks for itself.

According to him, his political journey within the party has been defined by sustained investments of time, resources and personal energy towards ensuring electoral victories for APC candidates across the state.

“I have been in this party since 2016, supporting it with everything I have. Those familiar with my political activities can attest to my unwavering commitment to building the APC and supporting its candidates,” he said.

He recalled his active involvement in previous election cycles, particularly highlighting his mobilisation efforts in support of the party’s candidates, including Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Iyamu noted that he traversed communities within Oredo to galvanise support, working closely with youth leaders and other stakeholders to secure electoral success for the party.

“In both the 2020 and 2024 elections, I went across the length and breadth of Oredo campaigning for our party. I also supported youth leaders financially to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, and our collective efforts yielded positive results at the polls,” he added.

Iyamu further pointed to his empowerment initiatives as part of his contribution to strengthening the APC’s support base at the grassroots, especially among women and youths.

He explained that since 2019, he has sustained various empowerment programmes across wards in Oredo, including monthly support schemes targeted at women in Ward 10.

He argued that such initiatives have not only improved livelihoods but also reinforced the party’s connection with the electorate.

Reacting to criticisms from some quarters, Iyamu described allegations of his rejection at the ward level as unfounded and politically motivated, insisting that his contributions and loyalty to the APC remain undeniable.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals attempt to portray me as a stranger within the party. My record of service and dedication clearly contradicts such claims. My decision to contest should not be misconstrued,” he said.

He also emphasised that his relationship with the party leadership at the state level has remained cordial and productive over the years.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman in Oredo Local Government Area, Dr. Osamudiamen Osarenkhoe, called on party members to remain united as the electioneering approaches.

He described Iyamu as a loyal party stalwart who has consistently respected party leadership and due process.

He urged members to eschew internal divisions and work collectively towards strengthening the APC ahead of forthcoming elections.

Dignitaries present at the event included former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ambassador Uyi Igbe; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon; Hon. Valentine Asuen; APC State Secretary, Lawrence Okah; as well as members of the City Boy Movement, among others.