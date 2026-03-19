TAFTA, Mastercard Foundation Empower 2,000 Women at Kreatives Summit

Sunday Ehigiator





The Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has empowered over 2,000 women at the Women Kreatives Connect Summit 2.0, reinforcing the need for increased access to opportunities in Nigeria’s creative industry.

The summit held recently in Lagos, brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to address challenges such as limited access to networks, funding, and sustainable career pathways.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of TAFTA, Bolanle Austen-Peters, emphasised the importance of creating platforms that amplify women’s voices and expand opportunities.

“At TAFTA, we believe women have an important role to play in shaping the future of the creative industry.

“Women Kreatives Connect was created to remind women that their stories matter, their voices deserve to be heard, and that even when the odds seem difficult, resilience and collaboration can open new doors.”

The summit featured panel discussions with industry leaders, including Joke Silva and Osas Ighodaro, who shared insights on resilience, consistency, and community support.

Speaking during the Women Versus the Odds session, Silva said: “Every journey in the creative industry comes with challenges. What matters is the willingness to keep learning, stay consistent, and remain true to your purpose. When women support one another, the path becomes clearer and the possibilities become greater.”

Participants were also connected to practical opportunities, including access to content creation tools through TAFTA’s partnership with Ulanzi, aimed at supporting their transition from learning to earning.

Speaking on her experience, a participant, Fatima Usman, said the event helped reshape her perspective on navigating the industry.

“I realised that my experience is not isolated. Hearing others speak about similar challenges gave me a different perspective on what is possible,” she said.

In addition, winners of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Program (WEDP) pitch competition; Halimah Ayomide Dunmoye, Victory Ajaja, and Uwaechie Maryanne Chidinma, were awarded grants of up to N750,000 to support their businesses.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Creative Catalysts Report, which highlighted structural challenges facing women in Nigeria’s creative sector and outlined actionable pathways for inclusive growth.

In her remarks, Program Lead at the Mastercard Foundation, Ruemuhwe Ewubare, stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders.

He said strengthening partnerships would be critical to expanding access and enabling long-term success for young women in the creative economy.

The summit concluded with the Creative Power List Awards, recognising notable contributions to the industry by Osas Ighodaro, Joke Silva, Genoveva Umeh, and Taaooma.

TAFTA noted that the outcomes of the summit highlight a broader opportunity to ensure more young women, particularly those from underserved communities, are equipped not only with skills but also with access to sustainable career opportunities in Nigeria’s creative industry.