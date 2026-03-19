St. John’s Secondary School 1997 Set Mourns Owuna

Onuminya Innocent Yusuf

The 1997 set of St. John’s Secondary School, Amoke in Benue State, is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of their colleague, Dr. Friday Owuna Junior, who died at the age of 48 after a brief illness in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

The late academic was described by his peers as a brilliant and driven individual who “slept in the Lord” in the early hours of his life, bringing an abrupt end to a life marked by intellectual pursuit and promise.

According to family sources and alumni members, Dr. Owuna’s remains will depart St. John’s Hospital Mortuary, Howden Road West, Livingston, Edinburgh on March 19, 2026.

His body is expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on March 20, 2026, where it will be received by family members before being conveyed to his hometown, Ikor, Ochekwu in Apa LGA of Benue State for burial rites.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the St. John’s Secondary School 1997 alumni community, with tributes pouring in from classmates who remember him as an exceptional scholar and a source of inspiration.

Speaking on behalf of the set, the Head Boy, Ochoche Oyaje, described the loss as devastating. “This is a disastrous moment for all of us.

“We have lost one of our own with whom we began this academic journey many years ago. Dr. Owuna was someone we all looked up to because of his zeal for success and unwavering determination. We pray that God consoles his family in this difficult time,” he said.

Another prominent member of the set, Otene Imanyi, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise, reflecting on the fleeting nature of life. “What a painful loss—our beloved Owuna Friday, PhD. With all the speed at which he pursued academic excellence in a foreign land, life has been cut short in its prime. It is a tragic reminder of how unpredictable life can be,” he lamented.

On his part Dr Edo Ofugocho and Engr Joseph Onehi described Owuna as an erudite scholar stressing that his impact would be missed by academic environment.

They prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Dr. Owuna attended St. John’s Secondary School, Amoke Apa, where he was known for his academic brilliance and ambition.

His journey later took him abroad, where he continued to distinguish himself in his field, earning a doctoral degree and contributing meaningfully to academia. As preparations begin for his final rites, friends, family, and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of a man whose life, though short-lived, left a lasting impression on all who knew him. They have collectively prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul, asking that he finds eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.