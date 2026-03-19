NYSC, SEC Sign MoU on Financial Literacy for Corps Members

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial literacy for corps members.

The MoU was signed in the office of the NYSC Director General (DG), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, with the SEC team led by its DG, Dr. Emomotimi Agama.

A statement signed and issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the NYSC, Caroline Embu, on Wednesday quoted Agama as saying that with sound financial literacy, corps members will be able to make better financial decisions and become financial leaders in the society.

“There’s need to expose corps members to financial education and financial freedom, which would help them as they grow and attain leadership roles in their endeavors.

“Corps members are great assets that would effectively pass the message of financial literacy to residents at the grassroots,” he added.

He also applauded the scheme for its immense contributions to the nation, adding, “The essence of NYSC cannot be over-emphasised in terms of culture, association, networking and future relations.”

In his remarks the NYSC DG, Gen. Nafiu urged corps employers to give corps members serving in their institutions good mentorship so that they can become good leaders.

“The way you relate with them, build and mentor them will greatly impact their future and the nation.

“They are ready, resilient and committed young Nigerians that require mentorship. When you take good care of them, they will reciprocate.

“The collaboration between both agencies would benefit the Corps Members, NYSC and the public at large,” he said.