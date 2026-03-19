  • Thursday, 19th March, 2026

NYSC, SEC Sign MoU on Financial Literacy for Corps Members

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial literacy for corps members.

The MoU was signed in the office of the NYSC Director General (DG), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, with the SEC team led by its DG, Dr. Emomotimi Agama.

A statement signed and issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the NYSC, Caroline Embu, on Wednesday quoted Agama as saying that with sound financial literacy, corps members will be able to make better financial decisions and become financial leaders in the society.

“There’s need to expose corps members to financial education and financial freedom, which would help them as they grow and attain leadership roles in their endeavors.

“Corps members are great assets that would effectively pass the message of financial literacy to residents at the grassroots,” he added.

He also applauded the scheme for its immense contributions to the nation, adding, “The essence of NYSC cannot be over-emphasised in terms of culture, association, networking and future relations.”

In his remarks the NYSC DG, Gen. Nafiu urged corps employers to give corps members serving in their institutions good mentorship so that they can become good leaders.

“The way you relate with them, build and mentor them will greatly impact their future and the nation.

“They are ready, resilient and committed young Nigerians that require mentorship. When you take good care of them, they will reciprocate.

“The collaboration between both agencies would benefit the Corps Members, NYSC and the public at large,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.