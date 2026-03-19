NIMC Targets Diaspora Expansion as Tinubu’s UK Visit Boosts Digital Identity Drive

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s push to build a robust and inclusive digital identity system has gained fresh momentum, as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) unveiled plans to significantly expand National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment among citizens living abroad.

The development comes on the heels of the ongoing state visit of Bola Tinubu the United Kingdom, where top government officials, including NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote, are leveraging high-level engagements to deepen cooperation in digital innovation and identity management.

While the visit, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, carries strong diplomatic symbolism, it is also serving as a springboard for concrete policy actions, particularly in bridging identity gaps for millions of Nigerians in the diaspora.

A statement on Wednesday by the Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission, Dr. Kayode Adegoke read that at the centre of NIMC’s renewed push is an aggressive expansion of NIN enrolment infrastructure across the UK, widely regarded as one of the largest hubs of Nigerian migrants.

He said the plan includes opening additional enrolment centres, streamlining verification processes, and deploying more efficient digital platforms to eliminate long-standing bottlenecks.

Coker-Odusote, speaking during engagements on the sidelines of the visit, stressed that the Commission is determined to remove barriers that have historically limited access to identity services for Nigerians overseas.

“We are taking deliberate steps to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location, can seamlessly obtain their NIN and access essential services tied to it,” she said, underscoring the Commission’s commitment to inclusivity.

The implications of the initiative are far-reaching. A functional and accessible NIN system is increasingly central to participation in Nigeria’s financial system, telecommunications services, and government programmes.

For diaspora Nigerians, improved access means the ability to stay economically and administratively connected to the country without physical presence.

Industry observers note the timing of the initiative is critical, as Nigeria accelerates its transition to a digitally driven economy where identity verification underpins everything from banking to social welfare delivery.

Back home, NIMC is mirroring its international expansion with a parallel grassroots strategy aimed at closing the identity gap within Nigeria.

Through ward-level enrolment campaigns, the Commission is taking registration services directly to rural and underserved communities, reducing travel burdens and improving coverage among vulnerable populations.

The dual approach, global expansion and local penetration, signals a shift from policy ambition to execution, with identity infrastructure now firmly positioned as a cornerstone of governance and economic planning.

As Nigeria strengthens its diplomatic and economic ties with the UK, stakeholders noted the integration of identity management into bilateral discussions reflects a broader recognition: in an increasingly digital world, national development is inseparable from the ability to accurately identify and connect citizens, wherever they may be.