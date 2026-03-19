Nigeria, UK Sign Agreements on Migration, Border Security, Business Visas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed three key agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation on migration management, border security and business mobility between both countries.

The agreements include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Migration Partnership, a Statement of Intent on Cooperation on Organised Immigration Crime and Border Security, and another Statement of Intent on the expansion of business visas for UK companies operating in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, signed two of the agreements on Wednesday evening and the third on Thursday while representing the Federal Government during official engagements in the United Kingdom.

Speaking after the signing, Tunji-Ojo said the agreements reflect Nigeria’s commitment to building a migration system that is transparent, orderly and consistent with both national interests and international obligations.

According to him, the partnership underscores the shared determination of Nigeria and the UK to establish a migration framework that benefits both countries.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared determination to build a migration system that is safe, orderly and mutually beneficial,” he said.

The minister, according to a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Babatunde Alao, also expressed confidence that the new framework would deliver measurable results within a year and could serve as a model for similar bilateral agreements with other countries.

Tunji-Ojo noted that Nigeria already maintains a strong working relationship with the UK Home Office, describing the partnership as significant to the country’s migration and security management efforts.

He also highlighted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to strengthening international cooperation in areas that support national development and security.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to protect its citizens while ensuring that individuals who abuse legal migration pathways or engage in criminal activities are held accountable.

On the expansion of business visas, Tunji-Ojo said the agreement aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at using visa policies as a tool to stimulate economic growth and investment.

He stressed that Nigeria’s ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy requires the removal of barriers that hinder trade and economic cooperation, including challenges linked to irregular migration.

“I want to assure you on behalf of Mr President and the great people of Nigeria that we are open to endless possibilities of growth and socio-economic development,” he said.

Responding, the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said Nigeria holds a special place in the UK’s bilateral relations.

Mahmood noted that while the United Kingdom engages in migration discussions with several countries, Nigeria stands out as the first to reach such a comprehensive agreement with the UK.

“We have a shared vision for the work our countries can do together and we really appreciate this partnership,” she said.

Also speaking during the signing of the third agreement, the UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi, said the expansion of business visas would create clear economic benefits for both nations.

She described the agreement as a significant step toward strengthening trade ties and supporting economic growth in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

The agreements are expected to deepen cooperation between both countries in tackling organised immigration crime, improving border security and enhancing business mobility for investors and companies operating across both markets.