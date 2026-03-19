Intensify Offensive, Strengthen Intelligence Architecture, CDS Orders Commanders

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed field commanders to intensify offensive operations against terrorist groups, strengthen intelligence systems, and adopt more innovative strategies to sustain dominance across the battlespace.

The directive, he said, is aimed at consolidating recent operational gains and preventing a recurrence of security breaches.

Speaking during an operational visit to troops at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the CDS commended officers and soldiers for their resilience, sacrifice and sustained pressure on insurgents.

He, however, urged them to remain focused and resolute in the discharge of their duties.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North-east), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the CDS stressed the need to maintain momentum in ongoing operations, assuring troops of continued strategic support from Defence Headquarters to achieve the decisive defeat of terrorism.

Oluyede, accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, was in Maiduguri on an operational assessment visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai.

The visit came less than 24 hours after recent suicide bomb attacks in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, and followed a directive from the president.

In his remarks, the COAS praised the troops for their dedication and persistence, urging commanders to intensify ongoing offensives and adopt a firm “never again” posture to deny terrorists any opportunity to regroup or launch attacks, particularly during the Ramadan period and beyond.

He also assured the Theatre Command of additional logistical support and critical resources to enhance operational effectiveness, improve force protection, and sustain the renewed offensive across the theatre.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the defence chiefs on ongoing operations, challenges and recent achievements within the Joint Operations Area.

Despite isolated setbacks, he noted that troops have continued to maintain pressure on insurgents through coordinated and sustained actions.

He disclosed that more than 200 terrorists were neutralised in recent operations, with several others severely wounded, significantly weakening their capacity to regroup.

The commander reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai troops to sustain the offensive and restore lasting peace and stability across the North-east.

The week-long attempt by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to overrun military locations in the North-east was successfully resisted by troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), with heavy casualties inflicted on the terrorists.