Easybuy Set to Recruit 10,000 Nigerians through Expansion Plan

Stories by Emma Okonji

Easybuy, Africa’s leading smartphone and electronics financing provider and a pioneer in the continent’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector, has announced plans to recruit up to 10,000 new business developers across Nigeria in a bold expansion move expected to accelerate job creation and deepen financial inclusion.

Giving details of the programme, Chief Executive Officer, Newedge Finance Limited, Jessica Ugwuoke, said. “This win-win partnership with Nigerians, on whose support we’ve come this far, reflects our continuous investment in people. Selected applicants of the Easybuy Sales Talent Programme would be empowered with training and the opportunity to become financially independent. Like everything we do at Easybuy, this Sales Talent Programme is driven by our vision of equal financial access for an easier life for everyone.”

The programme is positioned as a strategic response to Nigeria’s unemployment challenge, targeting the country’s young, vibrant population. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), youth unemployment stood at 6.5 per cent among Nigerians aged 15–24 in Q2 2024, a figure analysts expect to remain a pressing concern into 2026.