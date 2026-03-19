  • Thursday, 19th March, 2026

DOAM Foundation, PureLife Health Provide Free Medical Services to 120 Women in Lagos Community 

Health & Wellbeing | 17 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

 DOAM Foundation, in partnership with PureLife Health, recently organised a free medical outreach for women in Bariga community, Lagos in an effort to celebrate the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The initiative provided vital healthcare services to more than 120 beneficiaries, marking a significant step towards improving access to quality healthcare for underserved women.

The outreach featured free medical consultations, health screenings and basic treatments, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests, general health assessments, and the distribution of essential medications.

According to  the Programme Manager, DOAM Foundation, Catherine Olukotun, the initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to promoting health equity and community well-being.

“This outreach reflects our commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for women. Partnering with PureLife Health and the strong participation from the Bariga community made this initiative highly impactful,” Olukotun said.

She attributed the success of the programme to the collaborative effort of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community leaders who ensured smooth implementation and wide-reaching impact. 

She reiterated the foundation’s dedication to ongoing initiatives that address healthcare disparities and enhance the overall quality of life for vulnerable populations.

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