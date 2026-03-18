Allegations: CRG Hails LPDC Verdict Clearing Deputy Speaker Kalu

Wale Igbintade

The Centre for Responsible Governance (CRG) has welcomed the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) dismissing a complaint filed against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, describing the ruling as a clear affirmation of due process and institutional integrity.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Obande George, the organisation said the decision of the disciplinary body had vindicated the Deputy Speaker and confirmed its earlier position that the allegations against him lacked merit.

The LPDC, in its ruling that referenced BB/LPDC/1954/2026, held that no prima facie case had been established against Kal and, accordingly, dismissed the complaint in its entirety.

According to George, the verdict underscores the importance of allowing competent institutions to objectively examine allegations rather than rushing to judgment in the court of public opinion.

“From the outset, the Centre for Responsible Governance maintained that justice must take its course. We insisted that competent institutions should be allowed to examine the issues without political pressure or sensationalism. The LPDC’s ruling has now clearly shown that the allegations had no foundation,” he said.

George added that the decision reinforces the Deputy Speaker’s reputation, noting that he has built a distinguished profile both as a legal practitioner and a legislator.

Honourable Benjamin Kalu is a respected member of the Nigerian Bar and an accomplished lawmaker. Attempts by some individuals to impugn his reputation through unfounded allegations were unfortunate and unnecessary,” he stated.

The group also criticised some civil society organisations that had called on the Deputy Speaker to step aside from office before any formal determination was made by the relevant authorities.

George described such calls as premature and irresponsible, arguing that they contributed to the politicisation of a matter that required careful institutional review.

“It is disappointing that some civil society organisations rushed to demand that the Deputy Speaker step aside without allowing due process to run its course. Advocacy for accountability must be guided by facts and fairness, not sensational pressure,” he said.

CRG also criticised what it described as the role played by certain political actors from the Southeast who allegedly attempted to exploit the controversy for narrow political interests.

According to the organisation, “It is troubling that some politicians would seek to undermine one of their own for short-term political gain.

“It is even more disturbing that some political actors from the Southeast appeared eager to weaponise this matter in an attempt to bring down one of their own for cheap political gain.

“Such actions weaken collective political progress and erode the spirit of solidarity required for national development,” George said.

The organisation urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the episode by reaffirming respect for institutional processes and the rule of law.

It stressed that public discourse must be guided by evidence, fairness, and responsible engagement rather than rumours or politically motivated campaigns.

“The lesson here is simple: allegations must be tested by competent institutions before conclusions are drawn. Nigeria’s democracy will only grow stronger when due process is respected, and reputations are not casually destroyed,” the statement added.

CRG also congratulated the Deputy Speaker for maintaining calm and dignity throughout the controversy, noting that his composure reflected confidence in the justice system.