Troops Foil Terrorist Attempt to Overrun Four Military Locations in North-East, Inflict Heavy Casualties

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have successfully foiled coordinated terrorist attacks on military positions in Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai, and Damboa communities.

The failed assaults come just two days after troops repelled three separate attempts within 24 hours by terrorists to capture military formations in the North-East.

According to the military, these successes underscore the superior combat readiness and tactical dominance of Operation Hadin Kai forces.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the attacks took place in the early hours of 16 March 2026.

The terrorists launched assaults from multiple directions in a desperate bid to overrun military positions and gain propaganda advantage.

At Ajiri Cross, near Njimtilo, the attackers attempted to infiltrate positions held by Sector 1 troops. However, vigilant soldiers, anticipating the move, engaged the assailants decisively.

Using a combination of coordinated firepower and tactical manoeuvres to disrupt the attackers and cut off withdrawal routes, the troops forced the terrorists into a chaotic retreat, inflicting heavy casualties.

Similar attacks at Baga, Buratai, and Damboa were met with determined resistance. Troops leveraged superior firepower and were supported by timely close air support from the Air Component and Nigerian Army Aviation.

Precision airstrikes disrupted the terrorists’ formations and compounded their losses as they attempted to withdraw.

During the operations, several terrorists were neutralised, including a key leader who had spearheaded the Buratai attack. Many others were injured while fleeing.

Despite some destruction of equipment and a few wounded personnel on the military side, troops maintained firm control of all locations and continued exploitation operations to pursue the fleeing terrorists.

Following the engagements, troops conducted thorough exploitation operations around Baga, extending to Korochara and Garin Giwa, near Gidan Kaje. During these operations, they recovered significant quantities of enemy weapons and equipment, including PKT machine guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines, AK-74 magazines, rounds of PKT ammunition and anti-aircraft ammunition, RPG bombs, and other items such as camel bags, head warmers, blankets, magazine carriers, engine oil, and three motorcycles used by the terrorists, which were destroyed.

Seven bodies of terrorists were recovered, while another 20 were buried in shallow graves by the attackers.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba said these failed attacks demonstrate the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained pressure from OPHK forces.

The repeated defeats have constrained the terrorists’ freedom of action and disrupted their attempts to spread propaganda.

Troops remain highly motivated and continue to dominate the operational environment through tactical coordination, decisive firepower, and sustained offensive operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics corridors.

Operation Hadin Kai reassures the public that all affected locations remain firmly under military control. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and disregard disinformation aimed at undermining ongoing counter-terrorism operations.