FG Has Approved Reconstruction of Jebna-Bida-Lambatta Road, Says Gov Bago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the reconstruction of the Jebba-Bida- Lambatta road in the state.

Governor Bago made this known at the breaking of Ramadan fast with the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger state council of traditional rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in his Wadatta palace in Bida at the weekend.

Bago said the reconstruction of the road and the ongoing construction of the Bida – Minna road will reduce traffic gridlocks on the roads and greatly improve the economy of the emirate and the state at large.

The governor assured the monarch and his subjects that his administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that would better the lives of the people but charged them to continue to remain law-abiding.