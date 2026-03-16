Soludo Holds Service to Mark End of First Tenure, Invites Anambra People to Join Build New State 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, held an interdenominational service to mark the successful end of his first term in office.

Soludo would on Tuesday, March 17 be sworn in for a second term after winning re-election in November 8 governorship election in the state.

The service was attended by several clergy men from all denominations across the country, including his predecessor, Dr Chris Ngige.

Speaking at the service, Soludo said his dream has always been for God who created him an Anambra man, made him alive and healthy to give him the opportunity to serve the state.

He added he will never relent in ensuring he serves the people by bringing developments to all parts of the state, while inviting the people to come with him as he begins his second term.

“I have always prayed God who has blessed me from my mother’s womb, with life and good health, to use me to bless my state and eventually He did it.

“This is a moment to thank all of you, contributing your advice and being pillars of support to us and we are here to say thank you as we end this first term in office. I want to tell you that in terms of development, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“On Tuesday is the swearing in ceremony for our second term, and I call on you all to come with us let’s make a new Anambra. Not one dominated by okeite and ezenwanyi (ritualists), cultists and drug barons, but one that celebrates hard work and enterprise.”

Earlier, the officiating priest, the Archbishop of Anglican Communion, Awka Diocese, Rt. Rev Alexander Ibezim in his sermon harped on the attributes of a good leader.

He insisted that leaders must have listening ears and be compassionate, while also adding that there are difficulties attached to being a leader.

“If you ask Governor Chukwuma Soludo today, he will tell you he has his own challenges. It is not easy to be a governor of a state, let alone one like Anambra State, with its attendant challenges and large array of rich individuals,” Ibezim said.