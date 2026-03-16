NNL Super 4 to Hold in Ikenne from May 1–8

The Board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has announced that the 2026 NNL Super 4 tournament will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, from May 1 to May 8, 2026.

The Super 4 tournament will determine the overall champion of the 2025/2026 NNL season, following the completion of the league campaign. This format differs from previous seasons when the Super 8 tournament was used to determine promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Speaking on the development, NNL Chairman, Mr. George Aluo, stated that the league and its investors Toptier Sports Management, alongside partners Betpower, are committed to delivering a memorable and professionally organized competition.

“I want to confirm that the 2026 NNL Super 4 will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State from May 1 to May 8. The tournament will determine the overall champion of the Nigeria National League for this season,” Aluo said.

“Unlike last season when we organized the Super 8 to determine promotion to the elite league, this year’s Super 4 will strictly be used to determine the league champion.”

Aluo noted that the league deliberately selected the newly renovated FIFA Certified Pitch Remo Stars Stadium because of its world-class infrastructure and excellent playing conditions, which will provide an ideal environment for the competition.

The stadium boasts modern dressing rooms, high-quality natural grass playing surface, state-of-the-art floodlighting, professional media and broadcast facilities, comfortable spectator seating, and enhanced security and hospitality areas. These facilities ensure that both players and fans will experience football at a high professional standard.

He further assured football fans across the country that the league and its partners are preparing an exciting week of football.

“We and our investors, Toptier Sports Management Limited, together with our partners Betpower, are committed to making the Super 4 a memorable experience. Fans should expect a full week of exciting football action as the best teams in the league compete for the title.”

The NNL Super 4 will bring together the top teams from the league divisions in a round-robin format to determine the overall champion of the Nigeria National League.

The event is expected to attract football stakeholders, scouts, fans, broadcasters, and sponsors, further highlighting the NNL’s commitment to raising the standard of professional football in Nigeria.

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