A’Ibom Launches AI-Driven Basic Education Reform to Boost Foundational Learning

Funmi Ogundare

The Akwa Ibom State Government has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered basic education reform programme aimed at strengthening teaching quality and improving foundational literacy and numeracy in public primary schools across the state.

The initiative, which aligns with the state’s ARISE Agenda development framework, is designed to leverage technology to support teachers in delivering structured lessons while providing pupils with personalised learning experiences tailored to their academic progress.

The programme is being implemented by EIDU in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Education, introducing a data-driven and AI-enabled instructional model in classrooms.

In its first phase, the initiative is expected to reach about 6,000 pupils across 67 public primary schools during the 2025/2026 academic session, marking a significant step towards improving foundational learning outcomes in the state’s public education system.

Speaking to journalists on the development, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Essien Umoh, described the programme as a major milestone in the government’s efforts to enhance the quality of basic education and equip teachers with modern instructional support tools.

The reform initiative, he noted, also reflects the broader education vision of Governor Umo Bassey Eno, whose administration has consistently prioritised human capital development through sustained investment in foundational education under the ARISE Agenda.

“Through the deployment of digital learning tools, teachers, school leaders and education managers will have access to real-time data to monitor pupils’ performance and identify learning gaps at an early stage,” he stated, adding that EIDU currently partners with governments in four countries to improve foundational learning outcomes using its AI-enabled teaching model, which has reached more than 790,000 children in underserved communities.