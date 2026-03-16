Adeleke Chides Osun APC, Says FG Might Ideal Good Governance, Not Poll Rigging

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has chided the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for its threats to unleash federal might on Osun voters on August 15, warning that federal might was ideal only for Good governance and not election rigging.

Addressing leaders and ward officials of the enlarged Accord across the 332 wards in Osun state, the governor berated the Osun APC for dragging President Bola Tinubu’s names in mud through its constant vow to deploy federal institutions to rig forthcoming elections, clarifying that, President Bola Tinubu as a democrat was not involved in such brazen anti-democratic boasts.

“The president is using federal power to deliver on good governance like the ongoing reconstruction of Ibadan-Ilesa road, the loan programmes for students, the pledge to institute state police among others, noting that neither the president nor the top leaders around him supports threats by the Osun APC to disrupt upcoming Osun polls.

“I task Osun APC to stop denigrating the names of Mr. President and the federal government. Instead of supporting Mr President and showing the world that the number one citizen is a democrat in words and actions, Osun APC’s campaign slogans have been all the way anti-people and anti-democracy.

“Osun people are passionate about free and fair elections. Our people are insistent on their votes deciding who wins, who governs them. Our duty as candidates is to market our manifestos and seek their votes. Only electoral bandits boast of rigging in a democracy.

“I call on Osun people to sustain and heighten their preparedness for August 15. Your votes will determine the winners. No force can override the people and God. Ignore those threatening you with federal power. They don’t have the support of Mr President,” the governor told the party chiefs and leaders.

Speaker at the event, Hon Lasun Yusuf, charged the leaders to be on electoral war footing through house to house mobilisation and defence of votes and voting processes, declaring that the people own the power and their votes must count.

Chairman of Elders’ Forum, Senator Olu Alabi called on elders across the local governments to launch out on electoral preparations to deliver their areas for Accord and ensure the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Chairman of Imole Movement, Prof. Wale Oladipo and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi reaffirmed the endorsement of Adeleke by the PDP, directing that PDP structures across the state should work and deliver votes for Governor Adeleke.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who was accompanied by members of the assembly urged leaders at the meeting to target over two million membership registration for the Accord, vowing that the governor will be overwhelmingly re-elected come August 15th.