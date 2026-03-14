VC Warns 4,355 ATBU Matriculating Students Against Cultism, Hard Drugs, Malpractices 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Vice Chancellor(VC) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Prof. Ibrahim Hassan Garba, has warned the 4,355 newly matriculated students against cultism, drugs, examination malpractices, which he said was capable of ruining their future.

The Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology has 231 students, College of Medical Sciences 388; Faculty of Computing 526; Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Tech 933; Faculty of Environmental Technology 726; Faculty of Management Sciences 356; Faculty of Science 800. Others are; SPESSECE 107; and Faculty of Technology Education 288.

Prof. Garba who was addressing the new students at the Yelwa Campus of the University during the matriculation ceremony on Friday, described them as “soaring eagles” that should beware the storms that seek to ground them.

According to him, “I charge you with fiery resolve: reject drugs, the poisonous tempests that drown brilliance in despair and snuff out lives before they blaze. Defy cultism, those dark illusions of power that fracture brotherhood into bloodshed and shatter futures.

“Banish examination malpractices, immorality, and every vice that whispers defeat. These are not trials for the bold; they are traps for the timid! ATBU Bauchi is your sanctuary of strength, our vigilance unyielding, our justice swift. Choose the light of integrity; acquaint yourselves with the Students’ Handbook to guide you, as violations of the University regulations attract sanctions,” the VC warned.

Garba who further encouraged the new students to make their studies the blazing core of their journey, urged them to dive into lectures, warriors into battle, conquer research with relentless curiosity, and wield the university’s world-class libraries, labs, and digital realms as their arsenal.

“Forge bonds with mentors, fuel your mind through debates and innovations, and let every assignment be a step toward mastery. Punctuality is your shield, diligence your sword, wield them to etch your name in the stars of success. Your degree is no fleeting trophy, it is the key to unlocking nations, leading industries, and reshaping destinies. Declare it boldly: “Studies first, my legacy demands it!”

Meanwhile, Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology got 231 students, College of Medical Sciences 388; Faculty of Computing 526; Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Tech 933; Faculty of Environmental Technology 726; Faculty of Management Sciences 356; Faculty of Science 800. Others are; SPESSECE 107; Faculty of Technology Education 288.