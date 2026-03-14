Promise to Performance: How Strategic Governance Sparked Nsukka Zone’s Renaissance Under Mbah

Collins Ogbu

Development stories are often told in fragments, one project here, a ribbon-cutting there. What has unfolded in Enugu North over the last two years is different. It is a coordinated, data-led transformation that treats education, health, mobility, security, and revenue as a single system.

At the centre of this approach is Peter Mbah, whose governance philosophy has shifted the state from episodic interventions to strategic execution, repositioning Enugu as a reference model for subnational development in Nigeria.

Enugu North Senatorial Zone, made up of six local government areas and 102 of Enugu State’s 260 wards, has become the clearest laboratory for this strategy. Rather than concentrating development in select urban pockets, the administration adopted a ward-by-ward framework that prioritises equity, inclusivity, speed, and measurable outcomes. The result is a scale of impact previously unseen in the zone or anywhere else in Enugu State.

At the core of the transformation is a deliberate investment in human capital as infrastructure. Across all 102 wards, three foundational assets are being delivered simultaneously: Smart Green Schools, Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, and Farm Estates. This triad targets learning, wellbeing, and productivity, ensuring that growth is inclusive and generational.

The numbers are instructive. Each Smart Green School, designed with modern classrooms, digital learning tools, and sustainable features, costs N1 billion, amounting to N102 billion invested directly in education.

The 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, at about N100 million each, represent N10.2 billion committed to first-level, accessible healthcare. These projects alone total over N112 billion in Enugu North, an unprecedented concentration of capital in education and health.

Placed against the state’s fiscal capacity, the strategy becomes clearer. With Enugu State budgets of N521 billion in 2024 and N971 billion in 2025, committing such a significant share to one zone’s human capital was a conscious decision. It reflects a belief that long-term competitiveness begins with educated children, healthy communities, and productive youth, not with short-term optics.

Beyond social infrastructure, the administration focused on movement and connectivity, recognising that economies grow when people and goods can move efficiently. The 44.1-kilometre Penoks–Abakpa–Ugwogo–Opi–Nsukka Road, speeding to completion by October 2026, is reshaping travel patterns, reducing logistics costs, and reconnecting rural communities to urban markets. What once took hours would now take minutes; what was once isolated would now be integrated.

Urban order and commercial efficiency have also been prioritised. The ultra-modern Nsukka Transport Terminal at Ogige has introduced structure, safety, and predictability to public transport operations. Complementing it is the planned 5,000-shop market at Nguru-Nsukka, designed to relocate traders affected by terminal construction while expanding formal retail capacity. Together with the proposed ultra-modern transport terminal at Obollo-Afor, these assets position Enugu North as a growing logistics and trade corridor within the South-East. These investments have generated immediate and cascading economic effects. Construction activities engaged thousands of engineers, artisans, suppliers, and service providers, injecting liquidity into local economies. As facilities become operational, they create permanent employment for teachers, healthcare workers, administrators, and maintenance staff. The farm estates extend this impact into agriculture, opening pathways for youth agripreneurship, processing, storage, and value-chain development, with implications for food security and rural income.

Security and social stability have been treated as economic variables, not peripheral concerns. Through coordinated security management and stakeholder engagement, the disruptive Monday sit-at-home culture was dismantled across Enugu North and the wider state. The effects were immediate: schools reopened consistently, markets stabilised, transport resumed, and investor confidence improved.

With stability restored, Nsukka’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and academic environment are once again accessible, reviving tourism and strengthening the zone’s identity as an education and knowledge hub.

Institutional inclusion has also deepened. For the first time since its establishment, the University of Nigeria Nsukka got a Vice-Chancellor from the zone. Beyond symbolism, this milestone reflects a broader emphasis on merit, representation, and local ownership of institutions—critical ingredients for sustainable development.

Equally significant has been the overhaul of public finance management. Illegal taxation by non-state actors, long a burden on traders and transporters, has been dismantled. In its place, technology-driven revenue systems now capture taxes transparently, block leakages, and protect citizens from exploitation. The result is a stronger revenue base for Nsukka and Enugu at large, enabling reinvestment without increasing the burden on ordinary people.

When compared with the past, the distinction lies not merely in scale, but in method. The current approach is systemic: education links to health; health links to productivity; productivity links to mobility; mobility links to markets; and all are sustained by fiscal discipline and security. This is why the outcomes are more visible, more evenly distributed, and more durable.

The Nsukka experience illustrates a broader lesson for subnational governance in Nigeria. Development accelerates when leadership is strategic, data-informed, and execution-focused. By aligning budgets with outcomes and insisting on measurable delivery, Enugu is charting a path that other states are beginning to study.

Enugu North is no longer a case study in unfulfilled potential. It is evident that with clarity of vision and discipline of execution, a state can leapfrog years of incrementalism. Schools are opening, clinics are healing, roads are connecting, markets are trading, and peace is holding. In this quiet but profound transformation, Enugu is emerging, not just as a beneficiary of good governance, but as a model for what strategic leadership can achieve in Nigeria’s federating states.

Instructively, in all this, Mbah would usually tell Ndi Enugu that it is yet morning on creation day, as more life ahead.

, Dr. Ogbu is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategic Communications