  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

Team Zion Wins Catholic Golfers’ Charity Kitty in Support of St Kizito Project

Sport | 8 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Team Zion Golfers made up of  Lynda Obieze, Bidemi Ojo, Fred Appah and Jimoh Ogundare with a combined handicap of 4, amassed a Gross score of  61 and a net score of 57 to emerge champions of the Catholic Golfers Association Charity Golf Kitty – Swing to Serve In Love that held at the Ikeja Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

The one-day tournament was organised to support St Kizito Wellness Project, founded by Rev Father Michael Olofinlade.

Team Lasgidi Banditos that consist of Abiola Adewusi, Lynda Onwuazo, Femi Ajala and Omobola Omofaiye, carded Gross Score of 66 with their combined handicap of 9 and also had a Net score of 57 to finish  second.

In the third position was Team Ikeja Club made up of  Amusa Kilani, Muritala Rasaki, Mojeed Aberuagba and Anthony Akogwu who had Gross Score 61, Combined Handicap of 3 Net Score of 58.

Speaking after the kitty, Chairman of the Competition Committee of the Catholic Golfers, Mrs. Candy Agu, disclosed that the tournament in support of the St Kizito Wellness Project is to provide support for priests, especially as it relates to their mental health. It was played in the Texas Scramble format,  featuring  a shotgun start to ensure an engaging and inclusive experience for participants of all skill levels.

She stressed that the Catholic Golfers Association use the game as a vehicle to evangelise. 

“Today’s event meets one of our objectives, which is charity. By this event, we are trying to draw people’s attention to charitable causes: wellness of clergies, the consecrated and religious people. In all, we were able to realize about N7million out of which after all expenses, we should be able to hand over close to N5million to support the St. Kizito Wellness Project of our Rev. Father Michael Olofinlade,” observed Mrs Agu.

Founder of the St. Kizito Wellness Project, and Convener of Swing to Serve with Love, Rev Fr Michael Olofinlade, while fielding questions from sports journalists shortly before prize presentation to winners, expressed joy at the turnout of over 100 golfers at the Kitty aimed to support his project.

He revealed that he was inspired to start the wellness project after his unfortunate kidnapping experience in Ekiti State in 2023.

He recalled the torture and indignity he suffered in the hands of the kidnappers and the long road to recovery mentally and physically. 

“I went to play golf and after the game on my way home, I was kidnapped. I spent four days and four nights with the kidnappers in the bushes all the way from Ekiti to Kwara State. It was a harrowing experience. I was fortunate to survive it and be here today to tell the story. So many didn’t survive it even after ransom were paid. Some who survived have broken down and mentally not able to recover. It is situations like this that we are trying to see how our St Kizito Wellness Project can be of help,” recalled the Rev Father.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.