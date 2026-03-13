Team Zion Wins Catholic Golfers’ Charity Kitty in Support of St Kizito Project

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Team Zion Golfers made up of Lynda Obieze, Bidemi Ojo, Fred Appah and Jimoh Ogundare with a combined handicap of 4, amassed a Gross score of 61 and a net score of 57 to emerge champions of the Catholic Golfers Association Charity Golf Kitty – Swing to Serve In Love that held at the Ikeja Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

The one-day tournament was organised to support St Kizito Wellness Project, founded by Rev Father Michael Olofinlade.

Team Lasgidi Banditos that consist of Abiola Adewusi, Lynda Onwuazo, Femi Ajala and Omobola Omofaiye, carded Gross Score of 66 with their combined handicap of 9 and also had a Net score of 57 to finish second.

In the third position was Team Ikeja Club made up of Amusa Kilani, Muritala Rasaki, Mojeed Aberuagba and Anthony Akogwu who had Gross Score 61, Combined Handicap of 3 Net Score of 58.

Speaking after the kitty, Chairman of the Competition Committee of the Catholic Golfers, Mrs. Candy Agu, disclosed that the tournament in support of the St Kizito Wellness Project is to provide support for priests, especially as it relates to their mental health. It was played in the Texas Scramble format, featuring a shotgun start to ensure an engaging and inclusive experience for participants of all skill levels.

She stressed that the Catholic Golfers Association use the game as a vehicle to evangelise.

“Today’s event meets one of our objectives, which is charity. By this event, we are trying to draw people’s attention to charitable causes: wellness of clergies, the consecrated and religious people. In all, we were able to realize about N7million out of which after all expenses, we should be able to hand over close to N5million to support the St. Kizito Wellness Project of our Rev. Father Michael Olofinlade,” observed Mrs Agu.

Founder of the St. Kizito Wellness Project, and Convener of Swing to Serve with Love, Rev Fr Michael Olofinlade, while fielding questions from sports journalists shortly before prize presentation to winners, expressed joy at the turnout of over 100 golfers at the Kitty aimed to support his project.

He revealed that he was inspired to start the wellness project after his unfortunate kidnapping experience in Ekiti State in 2023.

He recalled the torture and indignity he suffered in the hands of the kidnappers and the long road to recovery mentally and physically.

“I went to play golf and after the game on my way home, I was kidnapped. I spent four days and four nights with the kidnappers in the bushes all the way from Ekiti to Kwara State. It was a harrowing experience. I was fortunate to survive it and be here today to tell the story. So many didn’t survive it even after ransom were paid. Some who survived have broken down and mentally not able to recover. It is situations like this that we are trying to see how our St Kizito Wellness Project can be of help,” recalled the Rev Father.