How NBET’s N501bn Bond May Unlock Fresh Investment in Power Sector

Nigeria’s electricity sector has long struggled with chronic liquidity shortages that deterred fresh capital and undermined stable power supply. But a recent N501 billion bond by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) could signal a potential turning point. Designed to clear legacy debts owed to power generation companies and improve payment assurance across the value chain, the instrument is expected to restore confidence among investors wary of the sector’s financial instability. If successfully implemented, the bond may not only stabilise cash flows in the market but also open the door for new investment into Nigeria’s troubled power industry, writes Emmanuel Addeh.

A New Way of Thinking

When the NBET announced the successful issuance of the N501.02 billion bond to settle legacy debts owed to power generation companies (Gencos), it was more than another government financing headline.

The N501.02 billion Series 1 bond represented the first issuance under the Federal Government’s N1.23 trillion initial approval within the broader N4 trillion Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme (PPSDRP), designed to address legacy liabilities across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). The issuance therefore marked the first phase of a multi-stage capital market intervention aimed at gradually restoring liquidity and financial stability to the electricity market.

For an electricity market burdened by more than N6 trillion in arrears (as of December 2025), liquidity shortfalls and investor anxiety, the transaction signaled what policymakers have described as a long-overdue reset.

The bond, issued through NBET Finance Company Plc, a dedicated, bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle established to issue the PPSDRP bonds, is fully guaranteed by the federal government under the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme.

Structured in two tranches, a N300 billion 7-year 17.50 per cent Series 1 (Tranche A) and a N201.02 billion 7-year 17.50 per cent Series 1 (Tranche B), the instrument is designed to inject immediate liquidity into the generation segment of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

But beyond the numbers, the transaction represents an attempt to restore credibility, stabilise operations and rebuild investor confidence in a sector that has struggled for more than a decade.

Deep-seated Liquidity Crisis

Since the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector in 2013, the market has been plagued by a structural revenue gap. Electricity tariffs have not been fully cost-reflective, and the Federal Government has undertaken to fund the shortfall as subsidies. However, those subsidies have largely remained unfunded in cash terms.

Although subsidy provisions have been included in federal budgets, releases against those appropriations have historically fallen below expected levels.

As a result, Gencos have consistently received only a fraction of their monthly invoices. Industry data show that between May and October 2025, 25 generation companies issued invoices totaling N1.531 trillion but received only N547.37 billion, about 35.7 per cent of the amount due. The balance of N984.3 billion is expected to be covered by the government as tariff subsidy.

Over time, the unpaid obligations ballooned to more than N6 trillion by the end of 2025. For Gencos, this translated into mounting receivables, difficulty servicing loans, reduced maintenance budgets and stalled expansion projects. Gas suppliers, who depend on timely payments from power producers, were also affected, worsening the cycle of supply constraints and grid instability.

Against this backdrop, the N501.02 billion bonds are being positioned as the first decisive step toward breaking the cycle.

Dealing with Legacy Arrears

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, the Special Adviser on Energy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, described the programme as a “decisive reset” of the electricity market.

Under the arrangement, verified receivables for electricity supplied between February 2015 and March 2025 are being settled through negotiated agreements. Fourteen Gencos have signed Full and Final Settlement Agreements with a total negotiated value of about N827 billion.

The proceeds from the Series 1 issuance will fund the first phase of settlement payments, representing approximately 50 per cent of the negotiated amounts agreed with participating generation companies.

For government officials, the significance lies not only in clearing past arrears but also in restoring liquidity across the value chain. By settling debts in a structured manner, the government aims to strengthen payment certainty for gas suppliers, enable GenCos to stabilise assets and create headroom for fresh investment.

To date, five Gencos, representing 14 power plants nationwide, including First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), Geregu Power Plc, Ibom Power Company Limited, Mabon Limited and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) owners of 10 plants, have executed settlement agreements with NBET.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, represented by the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha, acknowledged that resolving legacy debts was “not optional” but critical to unlocking growth in the sector.

At the heart of the reform narrative is NBET’s assertion that the bond is not a bailout but a structured capital market intervention designed to resolve legacy obligations and restore liquidity across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry

Acting Managing Director of NBET, Mr. Johnson Akinnawo, described the successful completion of the N501.02 billion issuance as a milestone in implementing the broader debt reduction programme. According to him, the intervention will significantly improve liquidity, enable operators to stabilise their operations and support renewed investment.

The bond qualifies for Central Bank of Nigeria’s liquidity status and has secured exemption from the National Pension Commission, making it eligible for investment by Pension Fund Administrators. Officials say the structure aligns with global best practices and reflects the administration’s preference for market-based financing rather than monetary expansion.

In essence, the government is attempting to solve a structural fiscal problem through capital market discipline, borrowing transparently, backed by a sovereign guarantee, instead of relying on opaque funding arrangements.

Ensuring Investor Confidence, Future Investment Growth

Perhaps the clearest sign of the bond’s potential impact came from the generation companies themselves.

Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, which owns five power plants including Egbin Power Plant and First Independent Power Limited (One of the Gencos benefitting from the bond proceeds), said chronic indebtedness had discouraged further capital formation. With receivables piling up, companies were reluctant to commit new funds to expansion.

However, he indicated that once the settlement process is completed, construction would commence on the second phase of the Egbin Power Plant, a project that could add significant megawatts to the national grid.

“But last year we took the bull by the horns, based on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment in resolving the legacy issues and I can say that once this process is over, construction will commence immediately on the second phase of our Egbin Power Plant. On behalf of the Generation Companies, I would like to thank the President for this resolution,” he stated.

This underscores the bond’s central promise: by restoring confidence and improving cash flow, it could unlock stalled capacity expansion and improve availability of existing plants.

Energy analysts note that generation capacity in Nigeria often exceeds what is actually dispatched, largely because of gas constraints, transmission bottlenecks and financial distress. If Gencos can pay gas suppliers promptly and invest in maintenance, plant availability could improve even without building entirely new stations.

Resolving outstanding receivables is widely viewed within the industry as a means for renewed capital investment in generation capacity.

Government officials insist that debt clearance is only one pillar of a broader reform strategy. Verheijen emphasised that financial restructuring must be accompanied by structural changes to prevent new liabilities.

These include improving market transparency, enforcing remittance discipline, enhancing transmission capacity and ensuring that subsidies, where necessary, are explicitly budgeted and cash-backed.

For the administration, the bond represents a foundational step, clearing the past to create space for forward-looking reforms.

The language used by NBET, describing the sovereign guarantee as “unwavering sunlight and water” for growth, reflects an ambition to transform the electricity market from a subsidy-dependent ecosystem to a commercially viable one.

Expected Impact on Consumers

For electricity consumers, the immediate impact for electricity consumers may be limited, as improvements in supply will depend on how quickly increased liquidity translates into operational stability across generation, transmission and distribution segments of the market.

However, over time, improved payment certainty could reduce system collapses, enhance plant availability and encourage new generation projects. If coupled with transmission upgrades and distribution reforms, the reset could gradually improve reliability.

Stakeholders caution, though, that subsidies without fiscal backing remain unsustainable. Energy experts argue that adding trillions annually in unfunded subsidies undermines national development and crowds out investment in other sectors.

The central question is whether the N501.02 billion bond marks a true reset or merely a temporary reprieve.

On one hand, it demonstrates political will, structured negotiation and capital market confidence. Fourteen Gencos have signed agreements. Pension funds and institutional investors have shown interest. A sovereign guarantee underpins the instrument.

On the other hand, the electricity market’s structural revenue gap persists. Unless tariffs move toward cost-reflectivity or subsidies are fully funded, fresh arrears could emerge.

Yet even critics concede that doing nothing was not an option. Without intervention, financial distress in the value chain could have worsened, leading to reduced generation, higher risk of grid collapse and further erosion of investor confidence.

However, while the bond alone will not resolve all structural challenges in Nigeria’s electricity market, it represents a decisive step toward restoring financial discipline, resolving legacy obligations and rebuilding investor confidence in the sector. For the administration, it’s a new way thinking!